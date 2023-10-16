"He is looking so dapper and hot": Cha Eun-woo enthralls fans with his latest issue of W Korea

On October 16, 2023, W Korea released the latest pictorial featuring Cha Eun-woo for the November issue. He exuded a charismatic vibe, looking stunning in his Chaumet accessories, which sent fans into a frenzy. They could not stop swooning over the actor's latest captivating looks.

A Good Day To Be A Dog actor was announced as the global ambassador for Chaumet, a French luxury brand. Since then, he has been featured in several promotional campaigns for the brand.

Soon, Cha Eun-woo's pictorials for W Korea went viral on social media, with fans showering compliments on the idol's visuals, stunning outfits, and more in the latest November issue.

Expand Tweet

"He's slaying": Fans can't get enough of Cha Eun-woo's captivating visuals for W Korea

Expand Tweet

In the pictorial for W Korea's November issue, two pictures of Cha Eun-woo were released. In one of the pictorials, he donned an open knit top and wore a light blue shirt underneath, complementing his look with a tie and formal brown pants secured with a belt. The idol's hairstyle enhanced his unique look, and he succeeded in flaunting Chaumet accessories, including rings, bangles, a necklace, and some earrings.

In the second pictorial, he went for an exposed forehead look, donning only a black tapered-waist twill blazer, creating a minimalistic appearance. He also wore a Chaumet necklace to promote the French luxury brand.

As the cover and pictorials for W Korea featuring Cha Eun-woo were unveiled, fans couldn't stop swooning over the idol, stating that he slayed his look and that Chaumet made the best choice in appointing A Good Day To Be A Dog actor as their global ambassador.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest pictorial released by W Korea featuring Cha Eun-woo:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans kept praising A Good Day To Be A Dog actor for his intense gaze, unique hairstyle, visuals, and more of his facial features in the W Korea pictorial. Moreover, his upcoming W Korea November issue is titled "About Romance," raising anticipation for what kind of insights he may share in the coming issues, including his thoughts on much-discussed topics like romance.

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, fans cannot wait to see the latest pictorial of the actor, and they have already started ordering the November issues featuring Cha Eun-woo to ensure they do not get sold out, given his worldwide influence and popularity.

Other celebrities like Stray Kids' Felix, Lee Know, and BLACKPINK's Jennie have also graced the cover of W Korea magazine, and their respective fandoms are also buzzing with excitement over their visuals and pictorials.

Cha Eun-woo's recent drama

In recent news, the actor is currently starring in the ongoing romance and comedy drama A Good Day To Be A Dog, where he plays the role of a handsome math teacher. In the story, the female lead transforms into a dog and kisses him while drunk. She has a family curse where they turn into dogs for six hours at midnight.

To break the curse, they must kiss someone else in their dog form. The drama airs every Wednesday and is available on various streaming platforms and in specific areas.

The W Korea November issue is slated to be released on October 25, 2023.