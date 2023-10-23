"We will wait for that moment": Fans rejoice as Jungkook expresses his desire to attend Jimin's future concert

On October 23, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment released Jimin's Production Diary and Quiz Show on Weverse. This allowed fans to catch a glimpse of the Euphoria singer performing background vocals for a hidden track Letter/Dear.ARMY from his FACE album in the documentary.

The Production Diary is a solo documentary by the singer, which focuses on what went on behind the scenes of his debut solo album, FACE. The documentary also offers insight into the hard work and brainstorming that went into creating the highly acclaimed album.

After he concluded recording background vocals for Jimin in the documentary, Jungkook expressed that he would like to attend the former's concert in the future and sing Letter. A clip of the same quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement about the same.

"Let's make it happen": Fans can't wait to see Jungkook and Jimin at the same concert

As Jungkook and Jimin appeared on the screen, the latter asked him if he could help with the chorus of a song he had created for his fans. The scene then transitioned to the golden maknae singing background vocals for Letter/Dear.ARMY, the hidden track from his debut album FACE, which is only available on CD. While he was singing, Jimin stated:

"When Jungkook's voice and my voice combine, the song will become very lively."

In the next few moments of the clip, fans noticed Jimin admiring what Jungkook was doing while recording vocals for the idol's hidden track. As Jungkook recorded, he expressed his desire to sing the vocals in a certain way. The Like Crazy singer optimistically agreed and encouraged him to do so.

As the Euphoria singer concluded recording the background vocals for Letter, the Like Crazy singer hugged him and expressed his gratitude to him. The duo discussed the song, and the producers assured them that when everything, including the chords and vocals, were arranged, it would sound good. Following their conversation, Jungkook expressed his desire to attend the idol's concert and said:

"When he has his own concert, I will suddenly appear and then leave like this."

Fans were ecstatic after Jungkook expressed his desire to attend the idol's future concert. They were excited about the prospect of the two performing Letter live and took to social media to react to share their thoughts about the same.

Meanwhile, many fans praised the golden maknae for singing the background vocals for the Like Crazy singer's hidden track. While he was initially asked to sing along, the idol also added adlibs and harmonies to complete the track. Fans also couldn't help but admire the strong friendship between the two.

By the end of the clip, the golden maknae asked the idol to finish his recording, and the latter could be seen expressing his gratitude by bowing before him, which is a gesture of utmost respect in South Korean culture.

Jimin's Production Diary documentary is currently only available to fans with Weverse membership.