Why is "BTS MEMBERS DESERVES RESPECT" trending on X? Fans enraged as solo stans bring Jungkook and V’s poster during an event dedicated to Jimin

An X user Yourminnt_ shared a post in which solo stans of Jungkook and V brought a poster to an event dedicated to Jimin on October 22. In the post, the user emphasized that every member of BTS deserves respect, and solo stans should not overstep their boundaries and disrupt events intended for one member.

Expand Tweet

TRANSLATION FOR TWEET PROVIDED ABOVE:

"Taekook's banners are quite large; the shippers are enthusiastic. I'm surprised by how they frequently miss the point and deviate. They appear to lack consideration. It's evident that this is Jimin's event, yet they're displaying another member's banner. It doesn't really matter."

As a response, fans initiated the trend "BTS MEMBERS DESERVE RESPECT" to express their support for each member, as many fans started sharing this phrase in their tweets.

Expand Tweet

"I hope they don't do this to other members": Fans want solo stans to respect Jimin

Expand Tweet

In the photos shared by the aforementioned individual, it is evident that solo stans of Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung are happily standing, holding a large poster featuring BTS members. Another person present at the event is capturing their actions in the photos. Meanwhile, behind them, a board dedicated to Jimin was set up, signifying that the event was arranged to celebrate the idol's birthday, which fell on October 13.

After the photos from the event went viral on social media, many fans saw it as a clear sign of disrespect towards Jimin. They believed that if a poster were to be brought, it should have featured the Like Crazy singer, or it should have contained photos of all the members to show support for the group. However, since the solo stans only brought banners of Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung, they faced criticism on social media.

Expand Tweet

Fans have also mentioned on social media that the event organizers have apologized for the aforementioned matter and stated that such incidents should be avoided in the future.

See how fans are reacting to the mentioned event that has sparked a debate on social media regarding how one should conduct themselves while celebrating an event for a specific BTS member:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, in response, some Love Me Again fans have also pointed out how some solo stans of Jimin had previously edited pictures from Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting (V(ICNIC)) intentionally, removing his head. However, at that time, there was no significant backlash or comments about disrespect.

They noted:

"I'm glad they are raising their voices, but when a Jimin fansite intentionally edited Taehyung's head out of his own fan meeting pictures and posted them on Twitter, why did no one find it disrespectful? Instead, Jimin's fans called Taehyung names. Both deserve respect, but ARMY seems to pick and choose."

Needless to say, all fans want is for solo stans of each member to refrain from actions that cause commotion and disrespect towards others. After the mentioned event, many fans hope that solo stans can learn a valuable lesson and avoid actions that may harm any of the members in any way.

Expand Tweet

Jimin, Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung's MAMA Awards 2023 nominations

All the three members of the group's have been nominated at the 2023 MAMA Awards with Like Crazy singer having most of the nominations:

Jimin's nominations for the MAMA Awards 2023:

Artist of the Year

Album of the Year (FACE)

Song of the Year (Like Crazy, VIBE)

Best Male Artist

Best Collaboration (VIBE)

Best Dance Performance Male Solo (Like Crazy, VIBE)

Jungkook's nominations for the MAMA Awards 2023:

Best Male Artist

Best Collaboration (Seven)

Best Music Video (Seven)

Best Dance Performance Male Solo (SEVEN)

Artist of the Year (Daesang)

Song of the Year (Daesang) (Seven)

Kim Tae-hyung's nominations for 2023 MAMA Awards:

Best Male Artist

Best Vocal Performance Solo (Love Me Again)

Song of the Year (Love Me Again) — Daesang

Artist of the Year — Daesang

Album of the Year (Layover) — Daesang

In other news, Jungkook is set to release his solo debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, while BTS' V and Like Crazy singer were recently spotted at the former's solo fanmeeting.