"V ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR" trends following BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung's appearance on Jinny's Kitchen Retreat Part 2

The term "V ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR" began trending on X on October 19, 2023, following BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's appearance on Jinny's Kitchen Retreat Part 2. This is a spin-off of the Korean variety show, Jinny's Kitchen and is also known as God of Business Trip Communication: Seo Jin's Edition.

Unlike the original variety program, Jinny's Kitchen, the spin-off Jinny's Kitchen Retreat Part 2 placed more emphasis on how the team develops rapport. They are expected to do so while explicitly communicating with each other and playing a number of games. The original variety program, meanwhile focused on working together to introduce Korean street food to customers in Mexico.

The God of Business Trip Communication is divided into two parts, with the first episode airing on October 12, 2023, and the second part airing on October 19, 2023.

As Jinny's Kitchen Retreat Part 2 aired, fans who watched the finale episode of this spin-off were greatly entertained by Kim Tae-hyung's actions. They said that the episode and V's actions made them laugh and giggle with joy. Fans also started the trending hashtag "V ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR" on social media.

Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung in the finale of Jinny's Kitchen Retreat Part 2

As the final part of Jinny's Kitchen Part 2 aired, several moments from the episode touched fans' hearts. For instance, when Park Seo-joon chose to sleep in a tent with Kim Tae-hyung and Choi Woo-shik, V found it cute. Fans loved how comfortable V was with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

Fans also appreciated how the Love Me Again singer consistently lent a helping hand to fellow cast member Yumi during various games. V helped Yumi demonstrate the timing for jumping during a skipping game, displaying his sportsmanship.

When they had to guess words, and she got it right after five attempts, it evoked an angry expression from V. However, other cast members humorously told him not to get angry at "Noona" (older sister), leading to laughter in the room.

They also noted that as the Love Me Again singer has played numerous games on BTS Run, the cast members relied on him in various games to secure victory.

Fans made sure that V ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR was trending after Kim Tae-hyung's appearance on the spin-off of Jinny's Kitchen.

During the show, when Choi Woo-shik couldn't guess the name of V's song Blood Sweat and Tears, Kim Tae-hyung gave a saddened reaction. V looked at him with an annoyed expression, joking about hitting him, while Park Seo-joon laughed heartily and even rolled onto the ground.

Fans loved how Kim Tae-hyung reacted when Yumi was lying on the sofa with the room's curtains open and he closed them to let her sleep peacefully. Fans appreciated how considerate he was towards everyone. By the end of the episode, he was seen enjoying a serene sunset by the beach, symbolizing the end of a chapter and providing a comforting and soulful ending for fans.

Fans expressed their gratitude to Kim Tae-hyung for making their day better and leaving a smile on their faces as he concluded another chapter of Jinny's Kitchen. They expressed their wishes to see him in more variety shows.

V received five nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards, including Best Male Artist, Best Vocal Performance Solo for Love Me Again, Song of the Year for Love Me Again, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Layover.