“Taehyung is the money maker”: BTS fans in awe as Samyang Foods rumored to have bid $761,000 to be the main sponsor for Jinny’s Kitchen

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V is in the news yet again for his popularity on Jinny’s Kitchen, which has reportedly led to expensive sponsorship deals for the show.

According to a report by The Economist Korea, Samyang Foods, one of the most popular food companies in South Korea, spent nearly $761,000 or ₩1 billion to bag the title sponsorship rights for the tvN and Prime Video variety show Jinny’s Kitchen.

The Economist Korea reasoned that this was because of BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s global popularity and influence as one-seventh of BTS, arguably the biggest musical act in the world. Notably, the BTS singer is making his variety show debut with Jinny’s Kitchen.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news and highlight the impact of Taehyung's popularity.

BTS’ Taehyung’s popularity brought in ₩ 1 billion Samyang Foods sponsorship for Jinny’s Kitchen

An official from Samyang Foods confirmed The Economist Korea’s report that they bid to become the main sponsor for Jinny’s Kitchen. The reasons being - its easy availability on streaming platform Prime Video, immense anticipation to watch variety shows in foreign countries and finally, the unprecedented popularity of BTS’ Taehyung, who is a cast member on the show.

"We know that we have made a bid to become the main sponsor of Jinny's Kitchen. Recently, there are many domestic and foreign viewers who watch OTT (online video service), so we decided to participate judging that if we enter as the main sponsor, it can maximize the promotional effect."

ARMYs have taken to social media to celebrate the Singularity singer’s popularity which has invited $761,000 or ₩1 billion worth of sponsorship from Samyang Foods.

Notably, in the latest episode of Jinny’s Kitchen, BTS’ Taehyung was seen enjoying some late-night Ramyeon, which garnered major attention in Korea and internationally. The Sweet Night singer was seen eating Buljajang Ramen, a combination of Samyang Food's ‘Jjajaroni’ and ‘Buldak Stir-Fried Ramen’, savoring its unique taste by stating “It’s delicious”.

In fact, Jinny’s Kitchen designed a Ramyen-specific menu that uses Ramyeon recipes from Samyang Foods after watching fans’ positive reactions online.

Maeil Economy reported that the BTS’ Taehyung relishing ‘Buljajang Ramen’ in one of the episodes has fans hooked on to the show.

Samyang Foods is showing positive growth in international markets, with overseas sales recording twice as much as domestic sales. Hanwha Investment and Securities recently predicted that:

“Buldak stir-fried ramen is establishing itself as a global steady seller."

They also predicting that it will only grow upwards thanks to BTS’ V endorsing it on Jinny’s Kitchen.

According to Hanwha Investment and Securities, Samyang Foods’ overseas sales will surpass a 70% increase next year, with its market capitalization to cross ₩1 trillion from the current ₩868.6 billion.

Previously, Culture Critic Kim Heon-sik credited BTS’ Taehyung for Jinny’s Kitchen’s success and crowned him with the title “Main Character of K-Culture”.

Jinny’s Kitchen is a spin-off of another variety show

A spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen (which was headed by Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung), Jinny’s Kitchen is headed by Lee Seo-jin and focuses on Korean snacks and street food items.

The show revolves around a Korean snack bar - Jinny’s Kitchen - being set up in Bacalar, Mexico, and is run by Lee Se-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-jin, Choi Woo-sik and the Singularity singer, who serves as the maknae aka the youngest member on the team.

Jinny's Kitchen airs every Friday at 8:50 pm KST via tvN, TVing, and Prime Video.

