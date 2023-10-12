Jinny’s Kitchen spin-off featuring BTS’ V, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik & more: Release date, air time, where to watch & all you need to know

BTS’ V's debut variety show, Jinny's Kitchen or Seo Jins, is all set to have a spin-off called God of Business Trip Communication. The spin-off will be aired on tvN in two parts. Part 1 will air for the first time on Thursday, October 12, at 8.40 pm KST.

Jinny's Kitchen originally aired on February 24, 2023. It was a food-themed variety show, which was the official spin-off of Youn's Kitchen, headed by Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung.

However, unlike Youn's Kitchen, which aimed at serving the best Korean delicacies to international fans, Jinny's Kitchen focused on Korean fast food and street snacks. Jinny's Kitchen was headed by actor Lee Seo-jin and composed of BTS’ V, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik, and Jung Yu-mi.

BTS’ V is all set to reunite with his Jinny's Kitchen cast mates on the show's spin-off

BTS’ V is all set to reunite with his Jinny's Kitchen cast members in God of Business Trip Communication. According to information from the 28-year-old BTS member's fan account on X, @taeguide, the first episode was filmed for five hours. It consists of various games, a chicken race, a fun quiz, and an exciting competition between two interns.

BTS’ V and his cast mates aim to strengthen teamwork and communication through fun, recreational activities. Lee Seo-jin hopes his team members have harmony among themselves as they hilariously fight it out in two episodes to see who eventually triumphs over the other.

This will be the Singularity singer's first public appearance on a variety show after successfully concluding the promotional activities for his debut solo album, Layover.

Korean fans can catch the broadcast on tvN, and international fans can watch it on tvN's official YouTube channel. Fans are hoping that PD Na Young-seok will upload the episode on his personal YouTube channel as well.

Notably, many exciting promos have been released, raising fans' expectations and anticipation of what they can expect from the upcoming episode. In one of the promos, the Rainy Days singer makes his displeasure towards alcohol evident by drinking water while the others sipped on some good beer.

In another promo, BTS’ V playfully reprimanded fellow intern Choi Woo-sik for not knowing Bangtan's iconic song, Blood, Sweat, and Tears, while Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, and Lee Seo-jin can be seen laughing in the background.

BTS’ V's Layover has been submitted for official Grammy consideration

Kim Tae-hyung's debut solo album Layover, which was released on September 8, has officially been submitted for the 2024 Grammys Awards for consideration. Layover has been submitted in the "Pop Vocal Album category." Meanwhile, his title track, Slow Dancing, has been submitted in the "Pop Solo Performance" and "Best Music Video" categories.

These are not official nominations but submissions for a 2024 Grammy nomination. Musicians can submit their work for a Grammy nomination consideration. After being reviewed by a designated group of judges and critics, it may or may not earn a Grammy nomination for the prestigious award.

Layover consists of five unique tracks and one bonus track - Slow Dancing (title track), Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, For Us, and Slow Dancing (piano version).

Meanwhile, BTS’ V's fans are upset with BIG HIT MUSIC for not submitting Layover in the R&B category as the album is of the R&B genre. BIG HIT MUSIC hasn't released an official statement on this.