5 things you might have missed in BTS V’s Love Me Again music video

BTS' V recently revealed the music videos of Love Me Again and Rainy Days from his upcoming September album, Layover. The Singularity singer has been teasing his solo music since 2020, and BIGHIT MUSIC finally announced that it would release on September 8, 2023.

The timeline for the pre-release singles and teasers was also released. The first music video was released on August 10, showing a distinct quality that is unique to Kim Tae-hyung. A jazzy track with lyrics begging an ex-beau to come back, Love Me Again is an ode to V's love for blues and R&B.

The last BTS member to come up with a solo album, the vocalist's offerings have been much appreciated by fans.

The disconnected telephone, references to David Bowie, and more unmissable details from the Love Me Again music video by BTS' V

1) The phone that is off the hook shows a missed connection with an ex-lover

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung tries to reach his SO in the music video. (Image via Twitter/ @taeook2002)

When V is trying to express his heartfelt feelings to the person who is no longer in his life, he seems to speak into a telephone receiver. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the phone appears to be off the holder, meaning that the opposite person did not seem to listen to what he was saying.

This could imply a lack of connection despite the immense longing displayed by Tae-hyung through his lyrics. The phone also adds to the old-timey aura of the Love Me Again music video, suiting V's musical preference.

2) When Tae-hyung teased the song three years before its actual release

2020 was a difficult year for everyone around the world. For the BTS members, it meant the cancellation of their sold-out world tour. Unable to meet fans in person for a very long time, the group wrote their feelings in music and released BE in December of the same year.

BTS' V also seemed working on his solo music and teased some snippets during his birthday livestream on December 30, 2022. ARMYs did not notice this until Love Me Again was released, but he also spoiled a bit of the 2023 release. It is possible that he was probably inspired by the distance and loneliness of the pandemic to write the song.

3) The subtle nod to David Bowie through his stylization

BTS' V pays tribute to pop icon David Bowie in the music video. (Image via Twitter/ @whisperofvante)

While Kim Tae-hyung's golden outfit will remind fans of his Singularity stage costume, the sleeveless red one honors famed English singer-songwriter David Bowie, known for his flamboyant stage persona. The Starman singer has inspired many musicians around the world, including BTS' V.

Even the musical style of the song seems to have influences of Bowie. If there was ever a respectful way to credit one's idol, it is Love Me Again and its music video.

4) The shiny outfit and position of the camera show the loneliness within

BTS' V wants to attract his former lover's attention through the flashy outfits in Love Me Again. (Image via X/ @DearMoon246)

Apart from being a throwback to a bygone era, the position of the camera and glamorous costumes also indicate the inherent heartache of the protagonist. Wanting that one person to come back and love him again, he is lost even as he has thousands of eyes on him (the viewers).

The sense of isolation appears to result from V's actions, so to speak, since he desires the affection and attention of the person he loves. Even his extravagant clothes are for them only, akin to a peacock spreading its beautiful feathers to attract a mate.

Fans have reacted positively to Love Me Again, and the song was recently added to Spotify's "It's a Hit" playlist. The song is also number 10 on the Daily Top Songs Spotify Global. The music video has received 36 million views on YouTube within four days and continues to trend at #2 on the video streaming site.

The promotional schedule of Layover and the music video of Rainy Days spotlight Tae-hyung's pet, Yeontan (or a lookalike), and the album's release date coincides (September 8) with his birthday. This has caused ARMYs to fawn over the canine once while waiting for V's album to come out.

