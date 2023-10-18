“Taehyung is such a perfect ambassador”: BTS fans express pride as Layover singer graces billboards worldwide as Seoul tourism’s sole ambassador

BTS' Taehyung, aka V, is making waves worldwide as Seoul's Honorary Tourism Ambassador and the sole ambassador to have an extensive global campaign dedicated to him. The Layover singer has been chosen by Seoul City as the sole model for Seoul Tourism for the purpose of promoting the beauty and charm of South Korea's capital city.

Notably, all BTS members have actively served as Honorary Tourism Ambassadors for Seoul for seven consecutive years since 2017. ARMYs all over the world are happy to see BTS' V grace multiple billboards splashed in prominent locations across the world.

Fans have taken to X to lavish praise on the Layover singer. An ARMY who goes by the username @111taekim111 wrote "Seriously this is so beautiful, Kim Taehyung is such a perfect ambassador for Seoul Tourism global campaign".

Expand Tweet

Taehyung of BTS shines in worldwide campaign for Seoul Tourism, fans start #SelfiewithV campaign

BTS' Taehyung showcased two unique sides to South Korea's capital city, Seoul, via the Seoul Tourism campaign, "New Tradition," showcasing the interesting blend of retro and modern elements. The other campaign, titled "Nature in the City," aims to showcase the green belt in the metropolitan city.

In both campaigns, Taehyung exhibits undeniable charisma and confidence as he urges fans and interested tourists to come visit Seoul. Notably, the twin campaigns have really taken off, as ARMYs are raving about the Slow Dancing singer's face plastered across billboards across major cities in the world.

The top six cities in the world where Taehyung's outdoor campaigns are seen are: New York City (USA), Tokyo (Japan), Bangkok (Thailand), Taipei (Taiwan), and Shanghai (China). The Love Me Again singer's Seoul tourism campaign has been extensively covered by major Western publications like the New York Times, CNN, and NBC.

ARMYs are proud of Taehyung and believe only he could have pulled off this global campaign with his unparalleled star power and talent.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Taehyung fans worldwide launched the #SelfiewithV campaign on social media. ARMYs are required to click a selfie with the Singularity singer every time they sport his Seoul tourism billboard or outdoor advertisement. Fans must upload the pictures on their social media handles using the #SelfiewithV hashtag and tag Taehyung in the posts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Seoul Tourism Organization hopes the Rainy Days singer's raw star power lures more ARMYs, K-pop fans, and tourists in general to visit Seoul and South Korea. The promotional campaigns are also designed in line with current trends that Gen-Z resonates with.

Additionally, the 28-year-old K-pop idol is known as the "K-pop representative visual" and one of "Generation Z's 'It Boys."

The CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, Gil Ki-yeon, stated:

"Through this Seoul Edition campaign introduced by V, we will share with people around the world the unique retro charm of Seoul and the contrasting allure of nature within the city, reminding them of why they should visit Seoul immediately."

Taehyung and Jimin might enlist in the military this year

Expand Tweet

BTS' V and Jimin, also known as VMIN, might enlist in the military together. The claim is based on a major hint dropped by the Slow Dancing singer himself. The K-pop idol hosted his debut solo fan meeting and was joined by his best friend and fellow 95-liner member Jimin on stage.

At one point, the Layover singer revealed that he and Jimin will appear on SBS' Running Man before enlisting in the military this year. According to a translation provided by @KnjMyLife, he said:

"I will go to Running Man with Jiminie. So..together with Jiminie..before we have to go this year." Notably, he is referring to their impending military enlistment.

Expand Tweet

So far, BTS' oldest members, Jin, J-hope, and SUGA, have enlisted in the military. In a statement released in the recent past, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that the remaining four members, RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, will enlist in the military soon. More information regarding the Layover singer's future activities will be unveiled soon.