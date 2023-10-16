“I’m SOBBING”: BTS fans get emotional as Taehyung supposedly told Jimin that we have to lose to ARMYs in a viral video

BTS Taehyung made a heartwarming comment about ARMYs to Jimin that has gone viral on the internet and understandably, made fans emotional. For those unversed, on October 14, the Layover singer hosted his first-ever solo fan meeting at Kyunghee University's Peace Amphitheater titled VICNIC.

His bandmate and fellow 95-liner best friend, Jimin made a surprise visit to cheer Taehyung.

At one point, Jimin joined his fellow 95-liner best friend on stage as the two indulged in chats and banter with ARMYs on stage. In a viral clip doing the rounds on the internet, Taehyung looked at Jimin and whispered something inaudible in the video.

A Korean fan who goes by the username @aka_mombo tried to lip-read the Layover singer's words to Jimin which sounded like he is supposedly suggesting that they should lose to ARMYs and let fans win against them.

A Korean BTS fan tried to guess what Taehyung was telling Jimin (Image via X/@aka_mombo)

Unsurprisingly, this clip has gone viral amongst ARMYs who took to social media to express their endearment at VMIN's (Taehyung and Jimin) sweet reaction towards ARMYs. @Its_Tasfiya11 wrote "I'm SOBBING", accompanied by multiple crying emoticons.

Taehyung and Jimin's sweet gesture of supposedly losing to ARMYs earns endearing reactions from fans

On October 14, Taehyung of BTS hosted his first solo fan meeting VICNIC at Kyunghee University, officially marking the end of promotions for his debut solo album Layover. Notably, it is a witty amalgamation of the words - V (his stage name) and Picnic.

At one point, Jimin made a surprise entry at the fan meeting inciting euphoric reactions from ARMYs, dubbing it as an iconic moment in VMIN's decade-long friendship. In the aforementioned video, VMIN can be seen indulging in fun and games with ARMYs, as a few fans dressed as Simpsons were called on stage to compete against Jimin and Taehyung.

The Singularity singer supposedly suggested to Jimin that they should lose, after all it's ARMYs they were competing against. This is based on a Korean fan trying to lip-read the Sweet Night singer's words and the veracity of this cannot be confirmed. Nonetheless, ARMYs are touched by their kind gesture and have taken to X to share their endearing reactions.

Notably, Jimin stayed till the end of the fan meeting and even wore matching Yeontan-themed t-shirts with Taehyung. VMIN even posed for pictures together showcasing their decade-long friendship and bond.

ARMYs even joked that BTS members are usually very competitive and fight tooth and nail to win any game or competition (referencing their famous variety show Run BTS). However, when it comes to ARMYs, Bangtan members are willing to lose, proving that the bond BTS and ARMYs share is special for both the members and their beloved global fanbase.

VMIN might enlist in the military together

BTS' 95-liners VMIN might enlist in the military and this claim is based on the hints dropped by the Slow Dancing singer himself. The Layover hitmaker hosted his debut solo fan meeting and was joined by his best friend and fellow 95-liner member Jimin on stage.

At one point, Taehyung revealed he would guest on SBS' Running Man with Jimin before they enlist in the military this year. According to a translation provided by @KnjMyLife, he said:

"I will go to Running Man with Jiminie. So..together with Jiminie..before we have to go this year." Notably, he is referring to their impending military enlistment.

Interestingly, on October 13, Jimin celebrated his 28th birthday. During a live stream, he requested fans not to shed tears when he cuts his hair and instead have a cheerful and happy demeanor. Although he did not elaborate on it, it was a strong hint towards the fact that the Like Crazy singer might be enlisting in the military this year.

So far BTS' oldest members Jin, J-hope and SUGA have enlisted in the military. In a statement released in the recent past, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that the remaining four members RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin will enlist in the military soon.

More information regarding VMIN's military enlistment will be revealed soon.