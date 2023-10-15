"The way they surprise!": Fans go feral as BTS’ Jimin and V tease the possibility of a new duet song during the latter’s (V)ICNIC fan meeting

In a heartwarming and unexpected turn of events, BTS' V and Jimin shared a live appearance in front of a large audience, a sight fans hadn't witnessed in a while. On October 14, 2023, Kim Taehyung or V, hosted his Layover fan meeting, a much-anticipated event where 1400 lucky ARMYs were invited to participate.

Initially, fans were excited to see at least one of the BTS members in person, given that it was a solo event for V. However, the event took a delightful turn when another member, Jimin, made a surprise appearance, creating a thrilling reunion that left fans elated. But there was an even more exciting revelation when V casually announced that he and Jimin would be collaborating on a song, a surprise that set the audience abuzz with anticipation.

"My VMIN" BTS' V's fan meeting turns into a much-awaited revelation from him and bandmate Jimin

October 14, 2023, marked a special day for 1400 ARMYs from around the world who had the privilege of attending Kim Taehyung's first-ever offline solo fan meeting. This gathering centered around V's debut album, Layover, and was named (V)ICNIC.

BTS'Jimin, renowned for being his fellow band members' biggest cheerleader, couldn't miss the opportunity to interact with fans and show his support for V. Heartwarming interactions ensued throughout the event, leaving attendees captivated by the unique experience.

V graced the stage in a classic denim jacket and red pants, his natural black hair adding to his striking appearance. His red microphone served as the perfect complement. Just when attendees least expected it, Jimin joined the event, doubling the excitement for fans.

Given that Jimin's birthday was on October 13, the event provided an excellent occasion for fans to join in singing him a heartfelt "Happy Birthday" song. After carefully seating a standing Jimin, V and the audience turned their faces towards the BTS member and serenaded him, filling him with happiness visible through his radiant facial expressions.

One of the highlights of the evening was when Jimin and V teamed up and shared the exciting news of a potential new song collaboration between them. Fans have long anticipated duets or paired songs from BTS members, making this announcement a source of immense excitement.

While the details of the project remain under wraps, fans are thrilled by the mere prospect of a V and Jimin duet, believing it's an idea that would soon become a reality. The conversation between V and Jimin during the announcement left fans buzzing with anticipation:

"V: Me and Jimin are going to work on a much cooler song to show you. Jimin: If you say so, then you really have to do it. Now he just keeps talking about it. You really have to do it, alright?"

The revelation ignited a surge of enthusiasm among fans who eagerly await this potential BTS reunion in the form of a duet.

The event was not just about big announcements; it was also filled with fun and bonding moments between BTS' beloved friends duo, V and Jimin. They shared jokes and laughter, performed their classic song Friends, and engaged in a game of table tennis. They also danced to their group's hit song Run and captured a memorable picture with the ARMYs. For those in attendance, this day will undoubtedly be etched in their memories as an unforgettable experience.