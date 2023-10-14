5 adorable moments from Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting

On Saturday, October 14, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting was rolled out with the presence of the 1,400 winners who were selected for the event through a raffle. The event, which was picnic-themed, was carried entertainingly with several eye-catching events rolling out Jimin's special appearance, the two members playing a game of ping-pong, and the endless interactions between Taehyung and his fans.

While fans were already excited about Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting, several unexpected events had the crowd both shocked and teary-eyed. The idol not only played various games and rolled out a few fun dance challenges but also had fans sobbing at the nostalgic incidents like Jimin and V dancing to RUN, the two singing their famous subunit track, Friends, and more.

Five moments from BTS Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting that fans can't get enough of

1) BTS' V and Jimin singing their sub-unit song, Friends

As Jimin was introduced onto the stage as a special guest for Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting, he was getting ready to leave after a brief interview with the host and interaction with the fans as he stuck beside V. However, the idol stopped Jimin by saying that he can't leave until they sing their iconic song, Friends, and that they'll meet again for a round of drinks together.

Soon, they started to sing the song, and the crowd's eyes were already welling up with tears since it's a track that honors their close and cherished friendship. While the song's performance was sob-worthy, Taehyung changing one of his lyrics to wish Jimin a happy birthday had fans going all the crazier.

2) BTS' Taehyung's dance battle with an ARMY

Given that the event was a fan meeting, the selected winners went on stage to briefly interact with the idol. Naturally, several hilarious and adorable interactions fell out from the same. One fan even had Taehyung laughing hard as they appeared dressed up as Bart Simpson, the cartoon character.

However, one fan showcased her impressive dance skills as they challenged the idol to a dance battle. The crowd cheered enthusiastically as the two went back and forth with their dance movements, and fans were in love with the interaction.

3) The crowd singing 'Happy Birthday' for BTS' Jimin

When Jimin entered the stage for Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting, the idol proudly welcomed his best friend onto the stage with a grand introduction and pulled up a seat. When Jimin entered, Taehyung also requested the crowd sing 'Happy Birthday' to him since his birthday passed on October 13. As fans sang 'Happy Birthday' to him cheerfully, the idol shyly sat on his chair, and fans found his reaction adorable.

4) Fans' screams for the For Us music video's shirtless scenes

As Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting began, a screening of his music videos for the album was done to commemorate the idol's solo debut album release. When the For Us music video was playing, fans enthusiastically reacted to it and revealed their loudest screams every time the idol was seen shirtless in the music video. Whenever the idol heard a loud cheer from the crowd, he couldn't help but blush and get flustered over the fans' reaction.

5) BTS' V sitting amongst the crowd for the ending photo session

While there were many other undeniably adorable moments from Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting, the last one on today's list was something that all fans found adorable and heartwarming. As the event came to its end, there was a photo session conducted where the idol and Jimin took pictures with the crowd. At one point, Taehyung went to the crowd and sat among the fans to get as close to them as possible for the pictures, and fans couldn't get over his sweet actions.

As Kim Tae-hyung's solo fan meeting came to a bitter-sweet ending, fans continued to talk about the various highlights of the show that they found too cute to move on from. They were also extremely delighted to have BTS' 95 liners back on stage with adorable performances and interactions.