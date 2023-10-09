"The world needs his music": Fans laud as BTS' Taehyung ties with Jimin as the 3rd K-Pop soloist with most songs over 100 million streams on Spotify

On October 8, 2023, it was announced that six tracks by BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung had surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. It is important to note that he has now tied with his fellow band member Jimin to achieve this feat. Both Korean solo artists have six songs each to their credit that have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Both the Korean solo artists and BTS idols have six songs each to their credit that have surpassed 100 million listens on Spotify. As of October 9, 2023, Taehyung has amassed monumental streams with his three K-Drama OSTs Sweet Night which has 343 million (343,328,582), Christmas Tree with over 354 million (354,265,144), and It's Definitely You with over 157 million (157,356,946) Spotify streams.

Furthermore, three tracks from his debut solo album LAYOVER have made it to the 100 million club while Slow Dancing has over 102 million (102,804,844). Love Me Again has surpassed 154 million listens (154,953,256), and Rainy Days has amassed over 122 million (122,226,546) streams on Spotify.

The news left fans over the moon, who took to social media to react to the same and congratulate the idol.

Fans praise the LAYOVER singer. (Image via Twitter/@trou_rouge)

Furthermore, on August 31, Taehyung of BTS broke records and raised the benchmark for solo artists by surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify across all categories. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter achieved this feat even before the release of his solo album LAYOVER, which became available to fans on September 8, 2023.

Fans were overjoyed as BTS' Taehyung achieved this feat despite any heavy promotion

To highlight BTS Jimin’s accomplishments, three tracks from his debut solo album FACE have made it past the 100 million Spotify streams club. Like Crazy has amassed over 577 million (577,227,693) streams, Like Crazy (English Version) has 231 million streams (231,831,090), and Set Me Free Pt.2 has garnered over 216 million streams (216,261,818) on Spotify.

Moreover, the OST from the K-drama Our Blues, With You has 251 million (251,622,960), VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS) has 171 million (171,244,861), while the OST from the Fast X movie Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long) has accumulated over 165 million (165,694,913) Spotify streams.

The BTS ARMY took to social media and praised both the BTS members for breaking records and making new ones hailing both Taehyung and Jimin as legendary singers and artists.

Fans praise the BTS idol for his new feat. (Image via Twitter/@AtownMrs)

Fans praise the BTS idol for his new feat. (Image via Twitter/@Alfinur61834602)

Fans praise the BTS idol for his new feat. (Image via Twitter/@TravitaBromiley)

Fans praise the BTS idol for his new feat. (Image via Twitter/@stevia08)

Fans praise the BTS idol for his new feat. (Image via Twitter/@onlyffthv and @hmmmmmmm_hh)

Furthermore, with his most recent solo album, LAYOVER, BTS' Taehyung reached an incredible milestone by surpassing 400 million plays on Spotify, doing so on September 29, 2023. His solo album, which debuted on September 8, 2023, was the first from a K-pop soloist to achieve this feat on Spotify.

Taehyung further broke the record which was previously held by the popular K-Pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY for their song Cupid. That song took 32 days to garner 400 million streams, while Taehyung accomplished this amazing achievement in just 21 days.

On top of that, Jimin further outperformed his bandmate Jungkook and amassed over 1.9 billion Spotify streams on September 9, 2023, with Like Crazy surpassing over 577 million streams. Another noteworthy anecdote is that the song by Jimin became his first success as a songwriter on the Billboard Hot 100, a milestone accomplished by just a select few in K-pop history.

Meanwhile, BTS members Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook will announce their respective military enlistment dates by the end of 2023. Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA, meanwhile, are currently serving their military duties.