“Taehyung & Layover deserve all the praise”: BTS fans applaud columnist Bang Ho-jeong’s detailed review of his debut solo album

BTS' Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, debuted his solo album, Layover, in September and has earned massive praise from reputed columnist Bang Ho-jeong.

Mr Bang Ho-jeong wrote a stunning review detailing praise for the 28-year-old BTS member and his incredible first album, particularly lavishing compliments on the title track Slow Dancing for the Korean media publication Kukje Newspaper.

For those unversed, BTS' V released his debut solo album Layover on September 8, with five unique tracks and a bonus track dedicated to fans. While Slow Dancing served as the title track, Love Me Again, Blue, For Us, and Rainy Days served as the b-side tracks. Additionally, there is a Slow Dancing (instrumental version).

Since its release, Layover has earned positive reviews across the board from ARMYs and critics alike. Fans have been praising the R&B album for its sublime music, breathtaking visuals, and Taehyung's excellent vocals.

ARMY with the username @lilatkforever thanked columnist Bang Ho-jeong for penning a detailed review of Layover. "Taehyung & Layover deserve all the praise."

Taehyung's Slow Dancing earns particular praise from columnist Bang Ho-jeong

It has been over a month since BTS' Taehyung released his debut solo album Layover and ARMYs find it incredible that the album continues to earn praise from notable music critics. Columnist Bang Ho-jeong revealed that the Singularity singer's first solo album Layover is the perfect record for this fall season with clear skies and cool weather.

The R&B packaged album is garnished with a dreamy, slow yet comfortable musical beat assembled together by ADOR's CEO and New Jeans' creator Min Hee-jin. Bang Ho-jeong confessed that according to him the highlight of Taehyung's album is definitely the title track Slow Dancing.

The music video with the sparkling ocean and carefree vibes is immaculate according to Bang Ho-jeong. The reputed columnist confessed that he is addicted to the music video of Slow Dancing and that it frequently appears in his dreams.

"As the title suggests, the sight of V dancing slowly as if savoring the rhythm is wonderful and different from the BTS days when he performed intense group dances with great flair."

Columnist Bang Ho-jeong went on to lavish praise on Taehyung's easy-going and alluring vibes in Slow Dancing characterised by the sound of the flute that flows smoothly in the song.

Additionally, Bang Ho-jeong is happy that Taehyung has broadened the world of K-pop and added his own unique twist to the genre, thereby making it his own and not conforming to the traditional ideas of music making.

He concluded by stating that he looks forward to Taehyung's next move as a soloist and highly recommends everyone to listen to Slow Dancing and cherish the song in solitude.

"We are looking forward to artist V's next move, not as a member of BTS . If you're tired of the formulaic K-pop that seems to fit together , I recommend V's slow dancing. In cool weather, it is perfect for each person to enjoy a slow dance in a quiet place without people watching."

BTS' V's fans react to the praise by reputed columnist Bang Ho-jeong

Notably, BTS' V's fans have taken to X to share their views on Bang Ho-jeong's detailed review of Layover, the impact it has had on K-pop in recent times, and why Slow Dancing is the song of the fall.

In other news, On October 14, BTS' V successfully concluded his first solo fan meeting held at Kyunghee University's Peace Amphitheatre. The Love Me Again singer welcomed fans with Yeontan-themed merchandise including freshly baked butter cookies, raincoats, raincoats, an exclusive photocard, a special message, and a ticket to the fan meeting.