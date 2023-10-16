"This is so cute": Fans go wild as Twitter user claims Kim Tae-hyung, Mingyu, and Jeonghan were reportedly hanging out together

On October 16, 2023, a Twitter user @kookvfile claimed that BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and Jeonghan were reportedly spotted golfing together. They also stated that Kim Tae-hyung used a different name to play the game with the duo. They shared a picture which some claimed was of Jeonghan, V, and Mingyu's signatures from the location where they played golf and the caption read:

"'TAEHYUNG, MINGYU, AND JEONGHAN WENT GOLFING TOGETHER, AND TAEHYUNG USED A DIFFERENT NAME.' WHATT?"

Fan claims V, Jeonghan, and Mingyu were golfing together (Image via Twitter/@kookvfile)

As the post went viral on social media, fans began discussing how Jungkook is one of Mingyu's close friends and stated they have also been seen having dinner or lunch together. While the news has not been confirmed, fans were over the moon about the possibility of the trio enjoying quality time together and took to social media to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

"OMG THIS IS REAL??": Fans wish to see a picture of Kim Tae-hyung with Mingyu and Jeonghan

Expand Tweet

It's a known fact that BTS' V and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan have had a few public interactions in the past. Once at the Idol Star Athletics Championship, V transformed into a hairstylist, specifically for Jeonghan, and was seen working on Jeonghan's long, silky hair. While having a conversation with Jungkook, V combed Jeonghan's hair and tied it into a ponytail so that the SEVENTEEN member wouldn't have trouble with his hair.

After the Twitter user's claim went viral, some fans assumed that since Jungkook and Mingyu are close friends from the '97 liners group, Jungkook might have introduced Mingyu to the Love Me Again singer. They took to social media to react to the claim about the Rainy Days singer playing golf with SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Mingyu.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also noticed how Kim Tae-hyung keeps changing his name for certain activities. Many also assumed that Cha Eun-woo joined the trio to play golf and are eager to see pictures of these K-pop idols from BTS, SEVENTEEN, and ASTRO together.

Fans were elated about how the Love Me Again singer previously introduced his Wooga Squad friends to Jungkook, as they attended Park Seo-joon's Dream VIP premiere together and later posted pictures from the event on Instagram. V was seen roaming the streets with Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Jungkook, suggesting that he introduced Jungkook to his Wooga Squad friend in his Instagram post.

In July 2023, another user, @jiravalee, tweeted that one of their aunts had seen Kim Tae-hyung and Jeonghan playing golf together but didn't post any video to respect their privacy.

"My friend's aunt went to play golf and saw Jeonghan with V right in front of her. I saw the video from that time, and it looks like Jeonghan had fluffy hair. It's awesome," they tweeted, translated to English.

Expand Tweet

Fans adore the close relationship between Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung and are eager to receive more information about the alleged outing.