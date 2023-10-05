"They know each other" trends as Kim Tae-hyung goes on vacation to Jeju Island with Jimin, Jungkook, and to Yangpyeong with the Wooga Squad

On October 3, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung updated fans with an Instagram post, captioning it "Welcome Autumn," and shared a series of pictures with Jimin, Jungkook, and the Wooga Squad.

As per X user @taeguide, after the conclusion of the promotional schedule for Layover, V went for a vacation to Jeju Island with Jungkook and Jimin, while he visited Yangpyeong with the Wooga Squad, including Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and others.

As the singer posted the pictures, fans were elated to catch a glimpse of the maknae line - Jungkook, Kim Tae-hyung, and Jimin - after a long time. Hilariously, they started trending "They know each other," referring to the golden maknae and the Like Crazy singer, who were spotted with V in the two different pictures.

Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's recent Instagram post

In the Instagram post, Kim Tae-hyung shared two pictures with the Wooga Squad. In one of the pictures, he was seen sitting beside Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik, dressed casually. The Love Me Again singer wore a beige-colored beanie, while the other two opted for different-colored caps. However, all three sported the same t-shirt.

In another picture, they were seen casually lying alongside others.

Other pictures included a beautiful highway scenery, a hazy barbecue image, and a photo of V doing grocery shopping as well as standing amidst nature.

In another picture, V was seen with Jimin, who had his hands around his neck, while Kim Tae-hyung's eyes and hair were visible. In the second picture, Jungkook was spotted behind the idol, and once again, V was barely visible.

Seeing the trio gathered at what looked like a restaurant in Jeju delighted fans, who took the opportunity to sarcastically trend "They know each other" on social media.

Check out how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung's latest pictures, where he was spotted enjoying his reported vacation with his close friends.

In the other pictures posted by the Love Me Again singer, he revealed his ranking in League of Legends, where he achieved Diamond IV. He had previously uploaded the same screenshot on his Instagram, but later deleted it.

In the last slide of the Instagram post, he was seen vibing to the instrumental of Slow Dancing, wearing a cap and casual orange-colored clothes.

Fans were over the moon after watching the Rainy Days singer enjoy his vacation following the conclusion of his busy schedule for his studio album, Layover. He appeared on multiple variety shows to promote his album, including Running Man, SBS Inkigayo, NPOP, Suchwita, IU's Palette, and others.

Kim Tae-hyung recently released his debut album, Layover, consisting of six tracks, including Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing instrumental, For Us, Blue, Love Me Again, and Rainy Days. He dedicated the aforementioned album to his pet dog Yeontan, which delighted fans.

Fans are eager to see more of the idol's pictures with Jungkook, Jimin, and the Wooga Squad in the future.