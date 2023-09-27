On September 27, 2023, Park Hyung-sik went viral on social media while talking about Kim Tae-hyung's Rainy Days during an interview with TVB's StarTalk in Hong Kong.

The Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor visited Hong Kong after six years and held an offline fan meeting for fans. Park Hyung-sik's Asian tour fan meeting, "SIKcret Time," was held on September 16, during which the actor interacted with his fans and delivered a performance that moved them emotionally.

Expand Tweet

In the aforementioned interview, conducted before the offline fan meeting, when he was asked about his favorite song, the actor replied that he likes to listen to one of his friend's songs, namely Kim Tae-hyung's Rainy Days, which has been released as one of the tracks for Layover.

The clip evoked various emotions among fans, who took to social media to express themselves and stated that Park Hyung-sik and Kim Tae-hyung feel more like family.

Expand Tweet

"That's what real bestie is": Fans can't get enough of how supportive Park Hyung-sik is toward Kim Tae-hyung

Expand Tweet

As part of the famous celebrity group Wooga Squad, Kim Tae-hyung and Park Hyung-sik's interactions never fail to send fans into a frenzy. Whenever they are connected to something, fans become excited because the two have shared a close and cordial bond since they acted together in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

In the aforementioned interview, the actor confessed that he has been listening to Rainy Days lately, and it has become his favorite song as well. He also admitted that he has been asked to promote the song but didn't mention any names during the interview. Fans seem to interpret this as a reference to Kim Tae-hyung and speculate that he might have asked him to do so because of their close bond and with the intention of teasing them.

The Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor stated in the interview:

"My favorite song, my friend recently released a new song, so I often listen to it, 'Rainy Days.' I am often asked to help promote it and have been listening to it a lot lately."

Naturally, fans love how close the duo is and state that the actor has always been a sweet person who loves to promote V's work, and the same goes for the latter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the fan-meet in Hong Kong, Park Hyung-sik interacted with fans and even confessed in the interview that he wanted to try the local foods of the place, stroll around, and more. Additionally, the actor also learned Cantonese to interact with fans.

Regarding the kind of roles he wants to pursue in the future, the idol confessed that he wants to play the role of a superhero with the ability to teleport and mentioned that Gold is his new obsession in the interview with the Hong Kong media.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, not only has Park Hyung-sik been promoting V's Rainy Days, but the other members of the Wooga Squad, including Park Seo-joon, were spotted using the song Slow Dancing on their Instagram reels. Fans love the supportive friendship of the Squad and hope to see more such interactions in the future.

In other news, Kim Tae-hyung has recently released his debut album Layover, among which Slow Dancing is the title track, while Rainy Days is one of the few songs he released before the release of his solo album.

Park Hyung-sik has been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Doctor Slump alongside Park Shin-hye.