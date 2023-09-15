Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon: Release date, plot, cast, and everything to know about upcoming drama

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon, the sequel to the hit comedy-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, has been creating a buzz among K-drama fans since its announcement. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the drama, which is set to come out on October 7, 2023, and will somewhat continue the similar stories of the first season. The first season saw Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young getting a lot of love from fans for their powerful chemistry.

The released posters and trailers have been increasing excitement among K-Drama fans, as Lee Yoo-mi and Ong Seong-wu are engaged in sharing cordial relations. The former is trying to protect him while the latter continues to carry on his work.

The drama, Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon, is helmed by director Kim Jung-sik, famous for Work Later, Drink Now. The drama is written by Baek Mi-kyeong, the same writer who wrote the first season of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

Lee Yoo-mi have special powers in Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon

The upcoming fantasy and comedy-drama Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon is slated to release on October 7, 2023. It will be streamed on Saturdays and Sundays, replacing the ongoing JTBC drama Behind Your Touch.

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon delves into the life of a girl who goes missing while her parents travel to Mongolia. After some time passes, she returns to South Korea in search of her long-lost parents. Subsequently, she meets her mother and grandmother and becomes entangled in a drug investigation case.

Cast of Stong Woman Kang Nam Soon

The cast of Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon includes Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu, and Byeon Woo-seok as the main cast.

1) Lee Yoo-mi as Kang Nam-soon

Lee Yoo-mi is set to portray the role of Kang Nam-soon, who possesses special abilities and muscular strength. She can lift heavy objects and tackle strong enemies with her physical strength.

She shares a sixth-cousin relationship with Do Bong-soon. Much like her cousin, she possesses superhuman strength passed down through her maternal lineage from her mother and grandmother. Lee Yoo-mi has previously appeared in dramas like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead.

2) Kim Jung-eun as Hwang Geum-joo

cis set to portray the role of Kang Nam-soon's mother Hwang Geum-joo. She has the same abilities as her daughter that were bestowed upon her by her mother. Hwang is wealthy and lives in one of the richest neighborhoods in South Korea, namely Gangnam-gu in the drama Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon.

3) Ong Seong-wu as Kang Hee-sik

Ong Seong-wu is set to bring the character of Kang Hee-sik to life. He is described as one of the most sought-after and youngest detectives in the Gangnam Han River District Police Department, specializing in drug-related cases. His character will develop a cordial bond with Kang Nam-soon.

It is worth noting that the actor Ong Seong-wu recently enlisted for his mandatory military service.

4) Kim Hae-sook as Gil Joong-gan

Kim Hae-sook portrays the character Gil Joong-gan, Kang Nam-soon's grandmother, and Hwang Geum-joo's mother. Similar to her daughter and granddaughter, she possesses innate superhuman strength. The veteran actress was last seen in Revenant and Divorce Attorney Shin.

5) Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu Shi-O

Byeon Woo-seok takes on the role of Ryu Shi-O, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the distribution and sales firm known as Dugo. The actor recently gained recognition for his work including 20th Century Girl.

Trailer

So far, JTBC has released four trailers for the Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon, showcasing Lee Yoo-mi using her supernatural strength to tackle enemies and bring them down. Additionally, her mother is shown engaged in romance and also fighting trivial enemies. The trailers provide a glimpse of the romantic angle between Lee Yoo-mi and Ong Seong-wu.

In the latest teaser for Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon the mother, grandmother, and daughter team up against the drug lord Byeon Woo-seok. Meanwhile, Ong Seong-wu carries out his duty as an officer to chase down the drug dealers.

K-drama fans can't wait to watch Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon on October 7, 2023.