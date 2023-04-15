“This is not a drill”: Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi courted to lead rom-com drama Mr Plankton by the writer of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

On April 14, Korean media outlet Daum JTBC reported that actors Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi are being courted by the writer of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and the director of Juvenile Justice to lead the rom-com drama Mr. Plankton, which will be streaming on an OTT platform.

Mr. Plankton depicts the story of a man who chose the life of a wanderer because he was unloved and uncared for until he meets the girl he was destined to be with.

In response to the news reports, Woo Do-hwan’s agency, Keyeast Entertainment, confirmed that the actor has received the offer and is considering it positively.

“Woo Do Hwan has received a casting offer for the drama ‘Mr. Plankton’. It’s one of the projects he is currently reviewing.”

Lee Yoo-mi’s agency has yet to comment on the news reports. However, fans are already excited about the possibility of this pairing. @GabySilva143 wrote “This is not a drill,” showcasing her excitement.

Woo Do-hwan will play the role of the loner who dreams of a colorful future in Mr. Plankton

Mr. Plankton showcases the story of people who cannot gel or form a bond with anyone and remain all alone, like a plankton. The protagonist (Woo Do-hwan) is a wanderer, not by choice but by compulsion, who never stays because no one has asked him to.

Woo Do-hwan’s character’s name is Hae-jo, a man whose heart is empty because he owns nothing. He is a loner who dreams of a colorful life and future, hoping to overcome the emptiness in his life.

His life will change when he meets Jo Jae-mi (Lee Yoo-mi), whose unconditional love, support, and assurance will transform his existence and give him a sense of meaning and purpose in his life.

K-drama fans are excited at the possibility of the actors being paired opposite each other in Mr. Plankton.

Lee Yoomi plays Jo Jae-mi, a woman who spread her love to Hae-jo, a man who could not find the meaning of her life, and wished to be her family.

Notably, Mr. Plankton will be penned by the writer of the critically acclaimed dramas It’s Okay to Not be Okay and Jugglers, Cho Yong. The drama will be directed by Hong Jong-chan of Link: Eat, Love, Kill, Juvenile Justice, and Life fame.

If Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi accept their roles, they will not only act in the same drama for the first time but also be paired opposite each other in a drama.

Woo Do-hwan

Woo Do-hwan is one of the finest actors in the Korean entertainment industry. He graduated from Dankook University, majoring in performance and film. He had a slow start with bit roles in dramas like Shut Up Flower Boy Band and Sweet Stranger and Me.

In 2017, he starred in the dramas Save Me and Mad Dog, which earned worldwide critical acclaim.

In 2018, he got his first lead role in the drama Tempted: The Great Seducer opposite Red Velvet’s Joy. In 2019, he starred in My Country: The New Age, and in 2020, got the biggest drama of his career, The King: Eternal Monarch, penned by Kim Eun-sook starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in lead roles.

He enlisted in the military after that and was discharged in January 2022. He currently stars in the drama Joseon Attorney opposite WJSN's Bona.

