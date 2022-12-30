Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Koo Kyo-hwan is reportedly in talks for a new film, Finding the King.

On December 29, 2022, an insider from the Koo Kyo-hwan's agency, Namoo Actors, shared that the actor has been approached for the lead role in Finding the King and is reviewing the casting offer. The film will be helmed by director Won Shin-yeon.

Finding the King is a unique story of finding happiness, laughter, justice, and true meaning in life amidst tragic periods of modern Korean history. The film is about a young man meeting a giant robot in tragic times and transforming every dull thing into a new beauty.

Koo Kyo-hwan will be joined by veteran actor Yoo Jae-myung in the upcoming film Finding the King.

Koo Kyo-hwan and Yoo Jae-myung will be playing the lead roles

Koo Kyo-hwan and veteran actor Yoo Jae-myung will reportedly join the film as the lead actors. Though the actors are still considering the roles, it is assumed that Koo Kyo-hwan will play the role of a young man who meets a giant robot in the most dreaded times of modern Korean history.

It is safe to say that Yoo Jae-myung may portray the role of the giant robot if he accepts the casting offer. The relationship between a young man and a giant robot will showcase how an individual tries to find happiness and justice through a strange encounter.

Though not many details have been finalized for the upcoming movie, the involvement of the director Won Shin-yeon is undoubtedly increasing the anticipation among fans. He is one of the South Korean entertainment industry's most popular production directors.

Won Shin-yeon is well-known for his films, including Memoir of a Murderer, The Wig and A Bloody Aria, where he was simultaneously responsible for scriptwriting and directing. He was the screenwriter for the 2017 zombie movie Rampant starring Hyun Bin, where he showcased phenomenal work.

He has also directed films, including The Suspect, Seven Days, and The Battle: Roar to Victory.

The veteran actor Yoo Jae-myung has been highly active in the South Korean entertainment industry for a long time and is one of the familiar faces among regular K-drama fans. He has starred in many films and dramas, playing supporting and lead roles.

He is well-known for his dramas, including Reply 1988, A Beautiful Mind, Jealousy Incarnate, Strong Woman Do Boong Soon, Prison Playbook, Itaewon Class, and Hometown. He recently starred in dramas including Insider, Juvenile Justice, and The Grid in 2022 and has been confirmed for the upcoming dramas.

Koo Kyo-hwan is one of the most versatile and phenomenal actors in the South Korean entertainment industry and has displayed the same through his dramas, including Monstrous, D.P., and others. He is confirmed to star in the drama Parasyte: The Gray and D.P. season 2.

The actor is highly popular for his films, including Escape from Mogadishu, Romeo, and Peninsula, and has been confirmed for the upcoming film Kill Bok Soon and Escape.

Koo Kyo-hwan's unforgettable character in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

In the 2022 hit series, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Kyo Koo-hwan made a cameo appearance but left a lasting impression on his viewers. He gave life to the character of Bang Gu-ppong in episodes 9 and 10, respectively.

Through his character Bang Gu-ppong, he wanted to convey the meaning of childhood to the current generation. He wants parents to realize that if children don't play at a younger age, they won't get that time back.

In South Korea, children from the young age of five or six are compelled to study for a long 6-7 hours. This was depicted in the drama, and through Bang Gu-ppong's character, Koo Kyo-hwan wanted to convey the said message.

The filming for the upcoming movie Finding the King will begin in the first half of 2023.

