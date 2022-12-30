Cha Eun-woo and Kim Nam-gil’s upcoming drama Island unveils riveting character posters

On December 28, TVING unveiled new character posters for the upcoming fantasy drama Island, starring Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil, and Lee Da-hee, through the actors' Instagram handles. The interesting fact about the character posters is that they are drawn by Yang Kyung II, the creator of the original webtoon from which the drama is adapted.

Cha Eun-woo and Kim Nam-gil's upcoming fantasy and horror drama Island takes place on Jeju, where, interconnected by faith, the main leads meet and join forces to fight the evil demons that plague the place. The leads have nothing in common, but with their teamwork, they are able to commit themselves to this mission. The drama promises to showcase a series of nerve-wracking events that the protagonists will have to face.

The character posters feature Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon. Interestingly, it showcases the perfect synchronization between the webtoon characters and the actors.

Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and others show contrasting yet synchronized look in the character posters

It’s a well-known fact among fans that ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is known for his visuals, and there have been a number of times when the actor perfectly resembled the webtoon he played on screen. In Island, he is set to essay the role of a young exorcist priest who has been designated to Jeju Island for his work.

In the newly released poster, Cha Eun-woo’s face is contrasted with his original webtoon character. The poster showcases the actor staring with an intense gaze that his webtoon character shares as well. Although Cha Eun-woo and his webtoon character have contrasting features, they are synchronized in a way that shows fans that they indeed have everything in common.

김남길 @_kimnamgil ISLAND TVING Drama release the character poster [VAN] ISLAND TVING Drama release the character poster [VAN] https://t.co/8nPl8OKJbl

Meanwhile, Kim Nam-gil shows a confident and cold look on the character poster, where he's showcasing a murderous gaze. The webtoon character has brown or pink eyes, as is seen in the poster, which denotes that he is half-human and half-monster. The webtoon character has sharp features such as a pointed nose and pale lips.

While Kim Nam-gil has somewhat different features, he manages to look as menacing as the character. His character Van is a half-human and half-monster who has lived for centuries fighting off demons and protecting mankind. However, his origin prevents him from interacting with the same mankind he protects, thus leaving him aloof and isolated.

Lee Da-hee and her character poster don't share many differences. Both have the same under-eye mole, thereby showcasing a striking resemblance. They even have the same haircuts and lips as well as the eyes. Fans have noted how it seems as if the webtoon character itself has come to life.

Actress Lee Da-hee is set to essay the role of an arrogant and wealthy chaebol heiress named Won Mi-ho. Upon making a grave mistake, she is forced to work on Jeju Island by her father and slowly becomes aware of the secret strength she carries. She is also a teacher in the drama.

Sung Joon’s character poster showcases the points of similarity between the webtoon character and actor - they both have long hair and carry intense expressions. Even with contrasting colors, the webtoon character and the actor boast a high level of synchronization.

Sung Joon is set to essay the role of a mysterious character named Goong Tan who has been abandoned by the world, much like Kim Nam-gil’s character Van.

It will be interesting to see the upcoming horror battle that the drama Island will present the four versatile actors Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon with.

The upcoming fantasy and horror drama Island will be released in two parts

The much-anticipated upcoming fantasy and horror drama Island is adapted from a webtoon of the same name. Yang Kyung II is the creator of the original webtoon. The first part of the upcoming fantasy drama starring Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon is set to premiere on December 30, 2022. The drama will return with the second part in February 2023 with six episodes. The first part will also have six episodes.

Island will be available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime and TVING, and every episode will run for the duration of one hour and 10 minutes. The drama is helmed by director Bae Jong and penned by screenwriters Jang Yoon-mi and Oh Bo-hyun.

