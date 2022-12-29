Chae Jong-hyeop’s comedy thriller drama Unlock My Boss unveils a series of enchanting stills

On December 28, 2022, ENA unveiled a series of stills on Instagram for Chae Jong-hyeop’s ongoing drama Unlock My Boss.

The stills feature Chae Jong-hyeop and her co-star Seo Eun-hoo holding a little girl. As opposed to their regular formals and suits, the recent image features the leads in casual attire.

The drama also shared a sneak-peak of what the duo will be doing in the upcoming episodes.

Unlock My Boss is a fantasy thriller based on an interesting premise. The story kicks off when CEO Kim Sun-joo’s soul gets trapped in a phone which is eventually found by an unemployed job-seeker named Park In-sung. The former, who heads a reputed IT corporation named Silver Lining, offers In-sung monetary benefits if he replaces him and helps him find the reason behind his entrapment.

Chae Jong-hyeop’s character is seen holding the daughter of the CEO of Silver Lining in Unlock My Boss

Chae Jong-hyeop plays the character of Park In-sung while Park Sung-woong portrays the character of Kim Sun-joo. Seo Eun-woo essays the role of Kim Sun-joo’s secretary, Jung Se-yeon.

After realizing that her father isn’t coming, Park In-sung tries to cheer up Sun-joo's daughter, Min Ah. He and Jung Se-yeon decide to take some time off to be with Min Ah so that they can participate with her in the family sports day.

In the recently released series of stills, Park In-sung and Jung Se-yeon are seen holding on to Kim Sun-joo's daughter, who is sporting a bright yellow attire. Judging by the pictures, it seems as if In-sung and the little girl will be participating in a series of games in the upcoming episodes.

One of the stills even features the two of them in what looks like a tug of war.

At the end of the day, the trio can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. Min Ah is seen wearing a medal with Park In-sung holding her. Meanwhile, Jung Se-yeon also looks equally happy, and can be seen with a hand on Min Ah.

While the trio look like a family, viewers are anticipating when Min Ah’s father will be unlocked from the phone and return to real life.

Fans love the unique concept of the comedy drama, and seem to be enjoying the partnership between Park In-sung, secretary Jung Se-yeon, and the CEO’s soul who’s trapped inside a smartphone but still guiding and giving commands to them.

More about Chae Jong-hyeop

South Korean actor and model Chae Jong-hyeop is well known for his unique choice of scripts and inspiring characters.

He has gained popularity for a number of roles in dramas like No Bad Days, Rumor, Sisyphys: The Myth, The Witch’s Dinner, and many others. He even made a cameo appearance in the 2022 drama Shooting Stars. He recently starred in dramas including Nevertheless and Love All Play.

The Love All Play actor is confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming drama Is It Fate? alongside Kim So-hyun. He is currently filming for the said drama.

Unlock My Boss airs every Wednesday and Thursday.

