Ong Seong-wu is set to begin his mandatory military service from April 17

Ong Seong-wu's agency Fantagio officially announced on March 16, 2023, that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on April 17 as an active duty soldier of the army.

In South Korea, it is mandatory for every able-bodied male citizen between the ages of 18 and 31 to serve for a duration of two years in the military. The duration can differ depending on the department an individual has been appointed to. As the rule mentions "able-bodied" male citizen people with severe underlying diseases are exempt from serving in the army.

Fantagio released an official statement informing fans about the details of Ong Seong-wu’s military service and asking for their support. Needless to say, the 27-year-old idol's fans took to social media to express their feelings.

Fantagio’s official statement about Ong Seong-wu’s military enlistment has fans wishing him good luck

The singer's agency, Fantagio, began its statement by expressing its gratitude to WELO, the name of the actor's fandom. The agency thanked them for sending unconditional love to the actor and announced his military enlistment.

The statement said:

“#OngSeongWu will receive basic military training at the training center on 17 April and will fulfill his military duty as an active duty soldier.”

Fans were saddened by the agency’s statement as they hadn't expected the news. They took to social media to express their discontent and sorrow for their feelings. While some wished him luck and hope for his training, others said that they will wait for his comeback to the South Korean Entertainment world.

OMG ONG! ❤ 옹성우 ❤ @omgong_0825



The entrance ceremony is private & no official event will be held, please refrain from visiting.



#옹성우 #OngSeongWu will receive basic military training at the traiing center on 17 April and will fulfill his military duty as an active duty soldier.The entrance ceremony is private & no official event will be held, please refrain from visiting. #OngSeongWu will receive basic military training at the traiing center on 17 April and will fulfill his military duty as an active duty soldier.The entrance ceremony is private & no official event will be held, please refrain from visiting.#옹성우 https://t.co/dpuUD8fkk0

winiwoohoo 🐀 🎨🖌🇪🇺 #GeneralElectionNow @winiwoohoo @officialtwt_OSW Stay safe and healthy Sir. I hope this important stage of your life gives you the opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people. We'll be waiting for you @officialtwt_OSW Stay safe and healthy Sir. I hope this important stage of your life gives you the opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people. We'll be waiting for you ❤

kiyow_ong @Terserah_ragil #옹성우 @officialtwt_OSW Onge oppa, please stay health and take care! welos are here waiting for ya. I MISS U SO BAD AND I LOVE YOU!! #ONGSEONGWU @officialtwt_OSW Onge oppa, please stay health and take care! welos are here waiting for ya. I MISS U SO BAD AND I LOVE YOU!! #ONGSEONGWU #옹성우

air🐬 @bbiuberry @officialtwt_OSW I'll miss you. We will be right here waiting for you ya. Stay healthy okay. Luv 🥺🫶 @officialtwt_OSW I'll miss you. We will be right here waiting for you ya. Stay healthy okay. Luv 🥺🫶

SEVENTY_8_💕✨옹성우 배우님 @TwinsZapp @officialtwt_OSW 🥰

Don't worry, welos are good for patiently waiting. Just take good care of yourself.

See you soon.🥹🥹 Don't worry, welos are good for patiently waiting. Just take good care of yourself.See you soon.🥹🥹 @officialtwt_OSW 🥰0️⃣🆖💟💕💯💯 Don't worry, welos are good for patiently waiting. Just take good care of yourself. See you soon.🥹🥹 https://t.co/xAfDNkyCSb

Nabila Onghwang/Ong SeongWu/ Hwang Hyunjin skz @OngNabila I will wait for you please eat well sleep well stay healthy drink water be happy and come faster please write for us or send pictures I really will miss you so much @officialtwt_OSW Ong SeongWuI will wait for youplease eat well sleep well stay healthydrinkwater be happy and come fasterplease write for us or send picturesI really will miss you so much @officialtwt_OSW Ong SeongWu 😭I will wait for you😭 please eat well sleep well stay healthy 😭drink 😭water be happy and come faster 💔😭 please write for us or send pictures😭 I really will miss you so much 😭💔

.Bella. 내 첫사랑: 옹성우 @BellaYoOng163 stay healthy and safe. God



I love you so so much @officialtwt_OSW The time has come but im not readystay healthy and safe. GodI love you so so much @officialtwt_OSW The time has come but im not ready 😭 stay healthy and safe. God 😭😭😭 I love you so so much ❤❤❤

y🫶rr ♡ @_fridayaug pls stay healthy and take care of yourself. I’ll waiting for you @officialtwt_OSW It’s okaypls stay healthy and take care of yourself. I’ll waiting for you @officialtwt_OSW It’s okay 😢 pls stay healthy and take care of yourself. I’ll waiting for you ❤️ https://t.co/HKSKTd7b7t

The agency also notified fans that no special event will be held on the day of Ong Seong-wu's enlistment. They also requested that fans refrain from visiting and asked fans not to come to also avoid any kind of traffic.

The admission ceremony for the recruitment training center is considered a private event in South Korea. Thus, the agency does not want any kind of disturbance when the families of the soldiers will be bidding goodbye to their sons.

The agency concluded the statement by asking for love and support for Ong Seong-wu. They promised fans that he will be returning to good health after serving his military duties diligently.

Ong Seong-wu is a part of the boy band Wanna One

One of the rising stars of South Korea, Ong Seong-wu is popular for his realistic approach in dramas. The singer, who participated in the popular reality survival show Produce 101 season 2, was a member of the boy band, Wanna One. It is worth mentioning that he ranked fifth in the previously mentioned reality show.

Ong Seong-wu has also worked as a model. He made his drama debut as the main lead in the coming-of-age youth drama Moment at Eighteen, where fans loved his introverted character.

He has since then appeared in a number of dramas and films including More Than Friends, Idol Fever, Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?, 20th Century Girl, Life is Beautiful, Seoul Vibe, and others.

The 27-year-old is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon, the prequel to the hit comedy-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. He will be seen alongside Lee Yoo-mi and Byun Woo-suk, and is also in talks for the film Starlight is Falling and Jung Family’s Farm.

Poll : 0 votes