Wanna One set to release brand new track Beautiful (Part III): Group's first release in three years

Wanna One has great news for its fans as for the first time in three years, the eleven-member group will be releasing a new song.

The K-pop group has been on a break since 2019. They debuted in August 2017 as a project group on the Mnet show, Produce 101 Season 2. The popular group initially consisted of Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, Ong Seong Wu, Lai Kuanlin, Yoon Ji Sung, Ha Sung Woon, Hwang Min Hyun, Bae Jin Young, Lee Dae Hwi, and Park Woo Jin.

They have a number of hit singles, including I.P.U.,Boomerang, and Spring Breeze, in addition to their most popular track, Energetic. Wanna One's group activities came to a close in January 2019 with a concert at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Wanna One performed Beautiful (Part II) at the 2021 MAMAs

All members of Wanna One, with the exception of Lai Kuanlin, were scheduled to perform live at the reunion stage of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in December. The preparations were unfortunately put on hold after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and all members were subjected to a COVID-19 test.

Despite members testing negative, fans were left disappointed when the group was forced to cancel their live performance. Only the pre-recorded performance was aired.

Among the pre-recorded songs, however, Wanna One performed a brand new track titled Beautiful (Part III) for the first time. A sequel to the 2017 song, Beautiful, and the 2018 number Beautiful (Part II), Beautiful (Part III) has won hearts ever since its airing, and fans have been clamoring for its release.

On January 10, a representative for the K-Pop group confirmed the release of Beautiful (Part III), stating,

“Wanna One will be releasing Beautiful (Part III) on January 27.”

Watch the group's MAMA performance here:

Fans of the Energetic singers, aka Wannable, have been eagerly waiting for this day ever since the group’s disbandment in 2019. Several took to social media to share their excitement.

Incidentally, Beautiful (Part III) will be released on January 27, which happens to be the same day as their final concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in 2019.

Meanwhile, one of the members of the group, Kang Daniel, was involved in a controversy after the notorious news agency Dispatch reported that the staff member who tested positive belonged to Kang Daniel's agency, Konnect Entertainment.

