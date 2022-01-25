×
K-pop group Wanna One drops a teaser poster for its upcoming track B-Side: Beautiful (Part.3) 

Wanna One will release a new track soon (Image via Twitter/@PNATION_LOUD)
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
Modified Jan 25, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Feature

K-pop group Wanna One took to its official social media accounts and surprised fans by releasing the first teaser poster of their new digital single, B-Side. With its debut date drawing closer, fans are looking forward to the track .

The South Korean boy band was formed by mass media company CJ E&M on the second season of the show, Produce 101. The group comprises eleven members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young and Ha Sung-woon.

The final chapter of Wanna One's Beautiful series is coming

On January 24, 2022, the band revealed teaser posters for its much-anticipated and upcoming digital single B-Side, which is scheduled to release on January 27, 2022. The teaser shows the group's logo, a cassette tape, and the release date of the single.

Wanna One debuted on August 7, 2017, and officially disbanded on December 31, 2018. The group reunited for a last concert in January 2019 at Gocheok Sky Dome and closed their activities thereafter. They have many hit singles, including I.P.U., Boomerang, and Spring Breeze, and Energetic.

In 2021, the band surprised fans by performing a brand new track titled Beautiful (Part III) for the first time at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. Since then, fans have been waiting for the group's comeback.

With its teaser released, fans have taken to Instagram and Twitter to express their excitement about the new track with all the additions.

THE LAYOUT CHANGED AFTER 3 YEARS😭😭😭 WANNA ONE IS REALLY BACK!! I'M CRYING😭😭😭#WANNAONE@WannaOne_twt https://t.co/SMfaZ6aX8q
Wanna One's Beautiful Part 3 song release schedule Included in Ha Sungwoon's schedule on his Official Fancafe 🥰Thankyou Hyung 🥰❤️💞 https://t.co/DDpN7EmEwA
Wannables, it's happening... 2022.1.27 😭 @WannaOne_twt https://t.co/vyshLYZ2Hd
Welcome to the club ✨✨ #WANNAONE #BeautifulPart_3 https://t.co/XIaZTvK07e
this color was the mark of wanna one's end in 2019. 3 years later, same colors are used to remember wanna one's legacy through a special song for wannables.the end is indeed a new beginning. thank you wanna one 😭✨#WannaOne #워너원 #B_Side #BeautifulPart_3 https://t.co/djenzPkGWO
wannable: 📈📉📈📉📈📉📈📉📈📉we always feel like this but we always believe in wanna one members
three years after and receiving notifications from their official acc still feels like a dream 😭😭 thank you @WannaOne_twt 🥺❤ https://t.co/oACLARwf0C
“...Wanna One and Wannable will always be next to each other, always.” I'M CRYING😭😭😭 https://t.co/TLBgm4DUkm

Following the songs Beautiful in 2017 and Beautiful (Part.ll) in 2018, this new track represents the never-ending love and unchanging promise between the group and their fans. Their new digital track Beautiful (Part.III) will be released after a three-year break.

Reportedly, the new track will be sung by all 11 members. Liam Kuan-lin, who is currently in China, participated in the upcoming track by recording his part in a studio and sending it to the group to complete the song.

Edited by Saman
हिन्दी