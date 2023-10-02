"We are so proud of you": Fans laud as BTS’ Jimin becomes the first soloist to win the TMA Idol Plus Popularity Award

On October 2, 2023, BTS' Jimin made history by becoming the first soloist to win The Fact Music Awards (TMA) Idol Plus Popularity Award after garnering over 624,353 (36%) votes in the aforementioned category.

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) is one of the most prestigious awards recognizing the contributions made by artists internationally. Hosted by The Fact and organized by the platform Fan N Star, the winners are determined based on fan votes that are collected through the Fan N Star application. Additionally, winners are determined using data collected from Gaon Charts and a panel of judges for certain award categories.

Shortly after Jimin secured the historic award, fans celebrated his achievement and took to social media to congratulate the idol.

"Congratulations Jimin": Fans are proud of the Like Crazy singer's latest feat

Considering that the Idol Plus Popularity Award for The Fact Music Awards is a 100% fan-voted category, Jimin's fans are proud of the idol's unparalleled popularity. The fact that numerous fans took the time to vote for the Like Crazy singer holds significant importance as Fan N Star allows only one vote per day per account. Apparently, fans had created multiple accounts to increase the number of votes for their favorite artist. Furthermore, two hundred lucky fans have the opportunity to receive invitations to the award show after voting.

With Jimin winning the TMA Idol Plus Popularity Award, fans were overjoyed and expressed that their hard work had finally paid off. They took to social media to assert that he deserved this award in the aforementioned category and eagerly anticipated seeing him attend The Fact Music Awards to receive the honor. They are now eagerly awaiting the award ceremony to witness the idol's presence at the show in person.

Check out how fans are celebrating as Jimin becomes the first soloist to win The Fact Music Award's Idol Plus Popularity Award:

Interestingly, it's not just Jimin, but also BTS and other members of the group who secured a total of five awards at The Fact Music Awards:

Most Voted Artist: BTS Fan N Star Choice Group: BTS Best Music Summer: Take Two BY BTS Best Music Fall: Slow Dancing by Kim Tae-hyung

Although the popular group's activities have ceased to exist, as the members are engaged in their solo endeavors, and a few of them including J-Hope, Jin, and Suga are currently serving their mandatory military service, fans take pride in the group members still winning awards, despite not being active as a group but for their individual activities.

Furthermore, the Like Crazy singer also became the fastest soloist to reach two billion streams on Spotify within only 526 days and the fact that this achievement occurred during his birthday month has sent fans into a frenzy. Jimin's birthday falls on October 13, and his supporters across the world are celebrating both the date and the month.

Actors, including Kim Nam-gil, Park Hae-jin, Park Shin-hye, Park Hyung-sik, Kim So-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and a few others will be presenters at The Fact Music Awards.

In other news, the Like Crazy singer is reportedly set to release his first-ever solo documentary about the production process of his debut solo album FACE, which aired on March 24, 2023.

The Fact Music Awards will be held on October 10 at Incheon's Namdong Gymnasium, where fans are eagerly anticipating the Like Crazy singer's attendance to receive his award.