"We can’t wait": ARMYs excited as more details regarding BTS' Jimin's Production Diary documentary for FACE emerges

On September 12, more details regarding Jimin from BTS's upcoming first-ever documentary were posted by the X/Twitter user JIMINI95s. They shared that the Like Crazy singer's FACE documentary will consist of four videos that will be broadcast when the documentary airs.

In the posts, the user revealed that the FACE documentary has been reviewed and is ready to proceed with four videos.

Furthermore, the user also provided more details regarding the duration of the four upcoming videos. The documentary will shed light on the overall process of the idol's production for his debut album, FACE.

As soon as the details regarding the upcoming documentary were released, fans couldn't contain their excitement and eagerly await its release. They took to social media to share their thoughts about the upcoming documentary.

"Two hours of Jimin content are on the way": Fans can't wait to watch the singer's documentary

The English Translation for the aforementioned post is as follows:

"Review for documentary completed 🥺"

"This is the documentary video about the production process of the first official solo album "FACE" of BTS member, 'JIMIN'"

As the aforementioned user released details regarding the upcoming documentary and the four upcoming videos, they mentioned the following things in their posts, including the duration and age limitation for each part of the upcoming documentary:

Jimin's Production Diary (67:03) is a documentary that provides an inside look at the creation of BTS member the singer's official solo album, FACE, suitable for ages 12 and up. Additionally, there are three other videos:

Jimin's Production Diary Quiz Show (24:25), where album contributors come together for a quiz show, suitable for all ages. Thirdly, Jimin's Production Diary Commentary (23:37), is intended for all age groups, and last but not least The Truth Untold (2:26), is also suitable for all ages.

As of now, no information is available regarding the release date or viewing/purchasing options for this content.

Given that the upcoming documentary has a duration of more than two hours, fans can't wait to watch it. They are eager to learn how the idol developed his songs and worked on them.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the additional details about the upcoming documentary:

Meanwhile, BigHit Entertainment previously released a behind-the-scenes video for FACE, which fans have been speculating could be a teaser or an introduction to his upcoming album, as he was involved in the production process of his debut album FACE. Fans are excited about the new documentary and eagerly await a release date as well.

FACE marks the first full-length studio album of the idol, a renowned South Korean artist of the popular group BTS. This record, which falls primarily within the genres of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, was released on March 24, 2023, under the label Big Hit Music. The album consists of five tracks, all of which were co-written by the idol himself, along with an instrumental piece.

Notably, the album draws inspiration from Jimin's personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, exploring themes such as loneliness, self-reflection, and the quest for liberation. To support the album, two singles were unveiled: the leading track Set Me Free Pt. 2 and the chart-topping US Billboard Hot 100 hit Like Crazy.

The Like Crazy singer has recently wished Kim Namjoon a happy birthday on their social media account.