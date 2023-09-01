BTS’ Jin and Jimin’s hilarious birthday wishes to Jungkook on Weverse takes the internet by storm

BTS' Jungkook's birthday is coming to an end, and ARMYs are relishing the sweet and heartfelt bond he shares with his older brothers and members, particularly BTS’ Jin and Jimin. Notably, the Euphoria singer celebrated his birthday on September 1 and turned 26 years old. Being the maknae (youngest) of the group, he is loved and doted on by his older band members.

BTS' maknae debuted with Bangtan at the young age of 15 years old, and by his own admission, he was raised by his hyungs (older brothers). Hence, both Bangtan members and ARMYs are proud of his growth as an artist and person.

Particularly, fans like BTS’ Jin and Jimin’s hilarious birthday wishes for their maknae and have taken to social media to shower reactions.

BTS’ Jungkook's birthday wishes from Jin and Jimin earn amusing reactions from fans

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jin, who is currently serving in the military, took time out from his busy schedule to post a hilarious birthday wish for Jungkook, earning amusing and heartwarming reactions from ARMYs. Notably, Bangtan's oldest member shares a loving and close bond with the group's maknae, which was evident in his birthday wishes for him.

"Our Jungkook-ie; Jeonggugie, Jjeonggugie, Jjeongkuk-ie x 2, happy birthday. I’m sorry that I couldn’t be the first to congratulate. I transferred my deposit of your birthday allowance (I didn’t) Use it as you’d like~! Happy birthday."

Expand Tweet

Jimin was one of the first members to post his birthday wishes for Jungkook. He shared shirtless pictures of the two of them by a dock-like area as they looked at the sea with their backs facing the camera. He wrote "Happy Birthday JK", with a cheeky emoji with its tongue out while winking. Notably, the members are close, as they hail from the same town in Korea, Busan.

ARMYs are warmed to see Jungkook's loving and warm relationship with his band members Jimin and Jin.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS' leader RM also shared a collage of pictures with the birthday boy, dating back to BLACKPINK's Jennie's after-party of her launching the personalized "BLACKPINK's Jennie X Calvin Klein" capsule collection in Korea's capital city.

He captioned it a simple "Happy bday #JK," accompanied by a pink heart emoji.

Expand Tweet

Other Bangtan members, SUGA, J-hope, and V, hadn't made their birthday wishes for Jungkook public at the time of publishing the article.

Jungkook expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans via a Weverse post

Expand Tweet

BTS' youngest member took to Weverse to relay his gratitude to their global fanbase, the ARMYs. He started by wishing himself a happy birthday and revealed that since he became famous, his birthday is not only his alone but shared amongst his legions of fans.

The Dreamers' singer revealed that he was feeling confident and happy these days and wanted to credit ARMYs for this. He thanked the septet's global fanbase for always having his back and requested that they continue placing their unconditional love and trust in each other.

He also hosted a brief Weverse live, thanking fans for wishing him a happy birthday.

Bangtan's maknae had a successful year with his debut solo single SEVEN and is also touted to release a mini-album by the end of the year, according to his own admission on SUGA's show Suchwita.