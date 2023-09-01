“I love him more than words”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to his heartfelt birthday letter with heartwarming reactions

BTS’ Jungkook celebrates his birthday today, September 1, and has taken to Weverse to post a heartfelt letter thanking fans for wishing him on his special day. BTS' youngest member turns 26 years old and ARMYs have taken over social media to wish him in their own special ways.

Jungkook is notoriously introverted and private, and for this ARMYs truly cherish receiving sweet messages like these from time to time. According to fans, the letter is genuinely his style, with some heartfelt words sprinkled with a generous dose of humor.

In response to the Euphoria singer's fan letter, an ARMY tweeted:

BTS’ Jungkook reveals he is feeling happy and confident these days in his Weverse letter

BTS’ Jungkook took to Weverse to relay his gratitude to their global fanbase, ARMYs. He started by wishing himself a Happy Birthday and revealed that since he joined Bangtan and became a global popstar, his birthday has never been his alone and now belongs to his legions of fans.

However, he wanted to thank ARMYs for making his birthday special. He decided to pen a letter to thank fans for their extensive birthday projects, wishes, and celebrations. His heartfelt letter reads:

"I know that my time with you is precious and that I'm loved. I love you so much."

Furthermore, BTS’ Jungkook shared that he has been spending every day happily and was feeling confident these days and wanted to credit ARMYs for this:

"I was confident these days but I don't know what would have happened if it wasn't for you."

He also hoped that BTS and ARMYs continue to trust each other and walk on this journey together.

Finally, BTS’ Jungkook concluded the letter with a dash of humor by revealing that he would upload the letter one minute before the clock struck twelve since he was feeling happy. ARMYs have taken to social media to share their heartwarming reactions to his birthday post:

Interestingly, BTS’ Jungkook bumped into some of the fans last evening in Seoul. He made the revelation on his Weverse live, where he shared that he was out celebrating his birthday with a bunch of friends. It was then that he ran into Korean ARMYs at the popular Korean restaurant DosanJeongyuk.

ARMYs were happy to know that BTS’ Jungkook had a happy, enjoyable time eating out with his friends and meeting ARMYs.

BIG HIT MUSIC released new pictures of BTS’ Jungkook on the occasion of his birthday today

True to their tradition, BIG HIT MUSIC released a bunch of never-seen-before pictures of BTS member Jungkook for his birthday. The post had photos from his work-related activities and personal life as well. They capture the Dreamers singer in his most natural state.

The pictures consist of a mix of selfies and candid photos from the sets of SBS' Inkigayo, Calvin Klein photoshoot, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, behind-the-scenes from SEVEN music video, SUGA's D-DAY concert in Seoul, and a few casual moments as well.

On the work front, BTS member Jungkook revealed on SUGA's show Suchwita that he has been planning on releasing a mini-album in December, marking his second official release this year after the mammoth success of SEVEN.