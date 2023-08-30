"He is such a NewJeans stan": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook dances to the girl group's song Super Shy in recent TikTok live

In a surprise TikTok live session held on August 30, 2023, BTS' Jungkook left BTS fans and followers of the group NewJeans in awe. During the session, the idol playfully grooved to the rhythm of the group's recently released and widely popular song, Super Shy.

This unexpected moment came as Jungkook was concluding his live, and it left fans over the moon. They took to social media and expressed how they felt about him being a "NewJeans stan."

His unpredicted appearance on the live stream was especially delightful because he had previously mentioned that he was busy with his packed schedule and would not be able to go live. However, fans were excited as he took to social media to interest and connect with them.

"Super cute" - Jungkook leaves fans over the moon as he grooves to NewJeans' Super Shy during TikTok live

Jungkook, presently a prominent figure on TikTok, hosted his third live session on the platform on August 30. He shared that his TikTok account had been verified and expressed his intention to post more frequently, much to the excitement of his dedicated fanbase.

The suddenness of Jungkook's live broadcast caught many fans by surprise, as they hadn't expected him to make an appearance online for a couple of weeks. He explained that his upcoming album, set to be released in mid-November, was keeping him quite busy.

Although the live session was relatively short, lasting only around eight minutes, Jungkook managed to create a delightful atmosphere. He even played a song by American singer Lana Del Rey for his fans. He also engaged in a light-hearted discussion about how TikTok functions, sharing his own experiences with the platform.

However, the highlight of the live came during its final minutes when the idol played Super Shy by NewJeans. The familiar tune instantly ignited excitement among K-pop fans. Jungkook also recreated the signature dance move from the song, which left fans wanting more. Several netizens also requested a live challenge featuring Jungkook and NewJeans performing the dance together.

As soon as this live ended, fans rushed to social media platforms like Twitter to react to Jungkook grooving to Super Shy.

Notably, this isn't the first time BTS members have been linked to NewJeans' tracks. Recently, V participated in a dance challenge with the group, grooving to their hit track Hype Boy. Additionally, BTS' Jimin had also joined the group's members and grooved to their song ETA.

These interactions sparked excitement among fans of both groups, who eagerly anticipate more collaborations and interactions between them in the future.