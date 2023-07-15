On Saturday, July 15, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Wonwoo released the video of their dance challenge of NewJeans' Super Shy, which was filmed alongside the latter group's members Hyein and Haerin. While Hoshi has engaged in many dance challenges with K-pop groups across the industry, it was shocking for the fans to see Wonwoo participate in one. However, it made all the more sense when they gave attention to NewJeans' new song title, Super Shy.

Both Hoshi and Wonwoo are considered as the most introverted members of their group and given that the song addresses a similar topic, fans loved the indirect representation that they worked on. The idols slayed the dance challenge effortlessly and fans couldn't stop talking about the same:

"Oh my god": Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Wonwoo as they roll out the dance challenge for NewJeans' Super Shy

Rookie K-pop girl group, NewJeans, after its record-breaking 2022 debut album, returned with its second EP, Get Up. The album's title track is Super Shy, and akin to everyone's expectations, the song easily captured the hearts of the fans. As has become the tradition in the K-pop industry, after each comeback from an artist, they usually kickstart a dance challenge as an effort to promote the song and also to make it more entertaining.

Naturally, the five-member girl group also rolled out a dance challenge for Super Shy, which had the choreography of the song's chorus. Given that it's a girl group choreography, the moves are outside the box for the male K-pop idols to keep up. However, despite that, Wonwoo and Hoshi effortlessly slayed the dance challenge in a video, which has been dominating Twitter and several other social media platforms.

However, fans were still left pondering about Wonwoo's sudden participation dance challenge when he's usually not known for the same. As per Wonwoo and dance challenges go, it has always been with SEVENTEEN's songs. Soon after, the storyline behind the dance challenge was revealed through Weverse.

As fellow SEVENTEEN members commented about how cute Hoshi and Wonwoo looked while rolling out the challenge, the latter posted a reply saying that it was Hoshi who insisted that Wonwoo does the challenge with him:

"(hehe) you said i have to do it no matter what, you suggested it to me."

Following the same, fans made fun of how Wonwoo, and other SEVENTEEN members too, have a soft spot for Hoshi.

Apart from Hoshi and Wonwoo, several other K-pop idols also participated in the Super Shy dance challenge, which has currently been dominating the internet.

Some of the K-pop idols who've released the dance challenge videos are LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae, Secret Number's Dita and Zuu, and even the cast of Heartbreak Club participated in the dance challenge, yet again proving NewJeans as the global K-pop girl group.

Regardless, fans couldn't help but talk about how cute the two idols looked as they danced to NewJeans' new single, Super Shy. Additionally, they were also left hoping for more SEVENTEEN members or HYBE artists to participate in the dance challenge.