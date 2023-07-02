“Looks like another banger!”: Fans positively react to NewJeans’ unveiling new song ETA at fan meet

On July 1, 2023, NewJeans surprised fans by performing their new song, ETA, at the Bunnies Camp fan meeting in Seoul. The song is one of the six tracks in the group’s upcoming album, Get Up, which is set for release at the end of the month. The song’s choreography, fun beats, and groovy point dance spread across Twitter as fans positively reacted to the surprise reveal.

As K-pop’s super rookies, the five-member group had high expectations set across the world when they announced their first comeback of 2023 with their second EP, Get Up. The K-pop world geared up to witness NewJeans possibly break more records, especially after it was announced that a track from Get Up will be an official collaboration with THE POWERPUFF GIRLS.

As per the group’s previous announcement, the Ditto singers were going to pre-release two other tracks, New Jeans and Super Shy, on July 7. However, ADOR’s decision to surprise fans with another song reveal at the first in-person fan meeting was celebrated by many.

NewJeans unveil new song ETA from the upcoming album, fans already in love with it

Five-member rookie girl group NewJeans took the K-pop industry by storm when they debuted in July last year with their self-titled debut album. The Ditto singers broke multiple historical records, overtook veteran idols in terms of music chart rankings, and dominated the global music industry through TikTok and Billboard as well.

Fans geared up with high expectations for NewJeans’ second comeback with EP Get Up. They seemed satisfied as the group performed their new track, ETA, in a surprise move at their first in-person fan-meeting titled Bunnies Camp on Saturday. The five-member group once again showcased their talent and the catchy dance moves. The chorus for ETA especially had fans gushing over the song, some even mentioning how addictive it was.

Moreover, some fans commented on NewJeans’ outfits, saying that they appreciated that their fashion was more suited for young people their age instead of giving in to the male gaze. All in all, the majority of the fans had a positive reaction to ETA.

After ETA gained a positive reception, many are now certain that Get Up itself will be a good album, which will be released on July 21. The former is the official collaboration with THE POWERPUFF GIRLS for Warner Bros.’ celebration of their 25th anniversary. Get Up will consist of six tracks - New Jeans, Cool With You, Super Shy, ETA, ASAP, and Get Up.

In other news, NewJeans have cemented their popularity as super rookies thanks to incredible music chart rankings, several luxury brand ambassadorships, and more. The five-member group has recently collaborated with Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Disney+ for The Little Mermaid, and many other brands, quickly writing new history for the global recognition of any rookie K-pop group.

