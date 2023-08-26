Suchwita Episode 17 Moments: Footballer Lee Kang-in and BTS' Suga get candid about life, individual careers, future, and more 

BTS' Suga's drinking show, Suchwita, which is well-reputed for inviting a vast range of celebrity guests per segment, dropped its much-awaited episode 17 on August 25, 2023, KST. The episode in question saw professional South Korean footballer Lee Kang-in sharing the table (with its ample spread of food and drinks) with the BTS member.

In the latest episode, viewers got to know more about both the celebs' personal and professional lives and journeys thus far into their careers. Amidst moments of relaxed heart-to-heart with the renowned footballer, Suga was also found cooking for his guest and signing an album for him, calling the latter his "little brother."

Some moments from Suchwita episode 17: Suga and Lee Kang-in talk career and future, chasing dreams, and more

One of the first things Lee Kang-in mentioned during the episode was his being nervous, as Suchwita was his first time appearing on a talk show. He further declared how playing football in front of 60,000 people was, to him, an easier deal than appearing on variety shows despite having been in front of cameras since his childhood. However, he was thankful for being presented with the chance to show his true self to his fans, who know him as a skilled sportsman on the field.

Lee Kang-in further shared that his schedule has been tight lately, after the Qatar World Cup 2022, with only a brief period of break. He mentioned returning soon to the club team for the new season. A few minutes into the conversation, BTS' Suga reminisced about having seen the footballer in a show called Fly Shoot Dori when both of them were younger.

Later, saying that he does not like alcohol's bitter taste, Lee Kang-in brought in green grape ade to be the show's drink for the day. Moving deeper into the segment, the BTS rapper revealed he is a Paris Saint-Germain FC fan - the same club (a top 5 team globally) that now has Lee Kang-in as their new addition till 2028.

Expand Tweet

The Haegeum rapper also stated how art and sports are inevitably in the same category. Lee Kang-in went on to share more about his passion for the sport, remembering being the best on his team during his younger years and joining pro football when he was 17 or 18.

Further into the segment, Suga, who found a lot of similarities between himself and the footballer, shared how he too started music when he was 13.

Further discussing the perks of their individual jobs, including tiresome airplane journeys, the two agreed that rest is important, whether it be before or after a day of energetic performance. While Lee Kang-in's preferred way is to catch a good night's sleep before a big match, Suga disclosed that no matter how energetic he is on stage, he later wants to go back to his hotel and draw an ice water bath to calm down.

Expand Tweet

While discussing meeting celebrities they had seen on-screen before, Lee Kang-in, who has already shared the field with some of the big names of football worldwide, recalled seeing Ronaldo in real life.

During the episode, Min Yoon-gi made some ramyeon for Lee Kang-in while sharing how hard work guided BTS after their performance at the AMAs back in 2017. Meanwhile, keeping with the show's tradition, the Suchwita editors did not forget to pair another adorable cat meme with the 30-year-old rapper's face, during the segment.

Expand Tweet

A quick look at other highlights includes talking about Lee Kang-in's first mentor and coach, the late legendary footballer Yoo Sang-chul.

Furthermore, Suga gifted the 22-year-old footballer a signed copy of his D-DAY album and the latter gave him a signed jersey.

Amidst other wholesome connections forged between the two, Suga jovially mentioned he would give a nickname to the young footballer's fandom through a text message. He even dubbed Lee Kang-in his "dongsaeng," meaning "little brother" in Korean, near the end of the episode.

Expand Tweet

Suchwita episode 17 draws flurry of reactions on social media

Those who watched the episode took to the internet soon after to discuss their favorite bits. While some praised the show's overall approach, others pointed out specific instances, including the cat memes, which stole their heart.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More on Suchwita

Suchwita is a popular talk show run by BTS' Suga, where he has heartfelt conversations with his guests over drinks and food. It is generally termed as a calming show meant for relaxed chats between the host and the guest and has always featured widely popular faces in its episodes.

Celebrities like BIGBANG's Taeyang, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi, TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun, former Wanna One member Hwang Min-hyun, and more have already been on the show.

Additionally, all members of BTS have also appeared on Suchwita, with the exception of group member V.