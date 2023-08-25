"So Varbie coded": Fans go gaga as BTS' V reveals Greta Gerwig's Barbie is one of the most impactful movies he watched recently

BTS' V, a.k.a Kim Tae-hyung's latest interview with W KOREA released on August 24, 2023, KST shows the legendary boy group heartthrob getting candid about what he has been up to lately. To borrow the exact words from the interview's title, it is about "what V thinks, feels, and likes these days!" In such a strain of questions, the idol was asked about a recent movie he had watched, to which came the answer, "Barbie," when he further called it the most impactful film he had watched recently.

I watched “Barbie”. Seriously, it really is the most impactful movie I've watched recently. (via wkorea.com)

To nobody's surprise, fans found that slice of information admirable. In a downpour of praises for V, some fans are also calling him by a special name, "Varbie," and discussing how the Love Me Again singer's taste is agreeably Barbie core or, in ARMYs' (BTS fans) own words, Barbie "coded".

BTS' V for W KOREA's Q&A: Here's what else the Rainy Days singer revealed

Kicking off the interview with talks of his beloved pet dog Yeontan, the 27-year-old artist was asked about his workout schedule. He mentioned having shared the routine on his Instagram story and revealed his hands as what he thinks are his best body parts. The BTS member stated the following when further questioned about any imminent vacation plans.

I had enough rest, so I just started working really hard. (via wkorea.com)

Considering the BTS vocalist's love for the popular music genre - jazz, he was asked whether his latest EP would be jazz-like, to which he answered in the affirmative. Additionally, he disclosed how he tried to create a contemporary and popular style for his music because standard jazz has its complexities.

Standard jazz could be a bit too complex, so I tried to make my songs more contemporary and popular. When the sun's setting, under the sunset, when you're driving, when you get off work... That would be the best time to listen. (via wkorea.com)

Being the social butterfly that BTS' V is, he was enquired about his plans for communicating with ARMYs, to which he said he is shooting a lot of content that can erase the fans' boredom. The news of this thoughtful gesture is a gift for ARMYs who have been facing the blues since BTS members started enlisting in the military.

Moreover, V made it clear he has a side unique to himself as a soloist, which is different from his self as BTS' V. Furthermore, as the last member of the group to be making a solo debut, he dedicated the following statement both to BTS and ARMYs.

BTS members went through so much. I learned that as I made my album. It's not easy. But because it's so hard, it makes the process more fun. Fresh and new, I can show many sides of me to ARMY. I'd be able to sleep tight if they like my album. I hope ARMY would really enjoy my album. (via wkorea.com)

Amidst some behind-the-scenes footage from his photoshoot for the magazine, BTS' V went on to share that the recent movie that left an impression on him was Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and here's what fans have to say about the same.

Taking a quick view at the other things BTS' V mentioned in the interview - he expressed his preference for minimalism and his habit of keeping some of his jewelry on him at all times. It is known to fans that the idol was made the global brand ambassador of the French luxe jewelry house Cartier in July of this year. It was further interesting to learn V is in search of the iconic Cartier Crash Watch, which he deems a "flex," while the first Cartier product he purchased after starting to earn was the timeless Cartier Tank Louis watch.

As the idol was decked up in Cartier while filming the video, the final question was about his favorite Cartier piece from the day's shoot. The Sweet Night singer chose the Panthère de Cartier earrings that suited him.

Recent news on BTS' V

BTS' V will release his solo debut album, Layover, on September 8, 2023. In the meantime, he rolled out the MVs for Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Both songs surpassed 40 million Spotify streams not long ago. He also recently received his first win for Love Me Again on M Countdown. The achievements keep mounting for the BTS member. Moreover, he has been dropping teasers for his upcoming MV for Blue, the latest one unveiled on August 25, 2023, KST.