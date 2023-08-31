"He is like the cutest living thing in this world": BTS’ RM gushes about Jimin and thanks him for liking his birthday billboards

BTS’ RM took to his recent Weverse live to finally react to Jimin hilariously running into his birthday billboards in Seoul. For those unaware, Bangtan's leader turns 29 years old on September 12. To celebrate, fans have been putting up birthday posters and billboards across prominent locations in the country.

Quite recently, fellow bandmate Jimin ran into the celebratory billboards and took pictures, which were later uploaded to his Instagram stories, making ARMYs swoon over their ten-year friendship. On August 30, Bangtan's leader finally addressed this in his Weverse livestream and thanked Jimin for liking his birthday billboard. He also showered praise on the Promise singer and called him the "cutest living thing".

"Yeah, I watched Jimin’s IG story too. He’s like the cutest, he’s like the cutest living thing, you know, in this whole world."

BTS’ RM and Jimin's fans react to the former's sweet words for his bandmate and their everlasting friendship

BTS’ RM finally addressed bandmate Jimin after the latter posted Instagram stories about the Lonely rapper's birthday billboard. ARMYs will know that Jimin has been running into a specific birthday billboard dedicated to Bangtan's leader and has been sharing his generous reaction to it.

The life-size hand-painted poster of BTS’ RM included the date "2023.09.12", which happens to be his birthday, with his name "KIM NAMJOON" written in bold, accompanied by a loving message, "You live, so we love," a sweet and thoughtful reference to his song Trivia: Love from their album Love Yourself: Answer.

Jimin took a picture of the hand-painted birthday billboard sign and captioned it, "Hyung is here," with the surprise emoticon accompanying his comment in Korean. A couple of days later, the Promise singer ran into BTS’ RM's birthday billboard again and pictured himself with a "V" sign or peace sign, showing his endearing love for his friend and band leader.

The Still Life singer's warm words of praise for Jimin earned endearing reactions from ARMYs online, more so because of the duo, sweetly referred to as MiniMoni's everlasting friendship. Notably, Mini is Jimin's nickname, and Moni is RM's nickname.

The BTS leader's birthday billboard is located at the bus stop in front of Hannam Nineone on Hannamdaero, a street mentioned in the b-side track Still Life from his debut solo album Indigo. It is a popular sight in Seoul now after it was mentioned on Still Life, despite not being a business, commercial, or tourist area.

An ARMY named @artistkiru explained that the birthday billboard is meant to be a comforting message of love and support to BTS’ RM for being an inspiring figure for fans. Not only does it serve as a special birthday message but also an encouraging installment prior to his military enlistment, as a way of showing support to Bangtan's leader.

Coincidentally, prior to Jimin's reaction, the Wild Flower singer too shared a snap of his birthday billboard on his personal Instagram stories with a simple pink heart emoji.

BTS’ RM reveals he is shy about his upcoming birthday

In the same Weverse live, BTS’ RM revealed he was never too big on birthday celebrations and is quite shy about them. It is not out of the ordinary for K-pop fans to go out of their way to organize grand birthday celebrations for their favorite idols. Hence, it comes as no surprise that ARMYs did the same for Bangtan's leader, making them more lavish due to the rapper's upcoming enlistment in the military this year. The group's fans want to double up on the birthday billboard as a farewell message.

When an ARMY asked him his thoughts on all the preparations fans have been making for his birthday, RM revealed that while he is grateful, he is quite shy about these lavish celebrations. He confessed that he actually never made a big deal about his birthday.

"Yeah, my birthday is coming. I never actually waited for my birthday for my whole lifetime. I feel so shy when my birthday comes really ’cause like you guys are really congratulating me and sending messages, all the love, but I still feel really shy. Like, ‘Yo, what’s up with the birthday? It’s just a day.’ But, still, I feel really blessed to get congratulated. Aww, thank you for waiting [for] my birthday."

Quite interestingly, both Jungkook and RM celebrate their birthdays in the same month, i.e., on September 1 and 12, respectively.