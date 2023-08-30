“There was no intention to insult a religion”: BTS’ RM addresses the controversy surrounding his Instagram story for Frank Ocean’s Bad Religion

BTS’ RM finally broke his silence surrounding his Instagram story for Frank Ocean's Bad Religion. On August 30, roughly two weeks after the raging controversy, Bangtan's leader hosted a surprise Weverse livestream for fans. Dressed in a simple green t-shirt, BTS’ RM flaunted his chestnut hair as he spoke about his current activities and thoughts and addressed his honest views on the raging controversy.

At one point, he was inundated with messages and comments about Frank Ocean's Bad Religion. Finally, the Indigo singer directly addressed the controversy, emphasizing that he did not insult the religion and had no intention to do so.

He clarified that he respects every belief and religion and is acutely aware of all the trolling and hateful comments about him on social media.

"I know what you’re talking about, you keep telling me that I insulted a religion, but I didn’t. There was no intention to insult a religion. I respect every belief and religion. That’s all I can say, so please don’t. I know what’s going on Instagram. I can see, but I never, there was no such purpose or at least one percent of my heart with the intention to insult a religion, okay?"

BTS’ RM states he won't be apologizing for the Bad Religion controversy

BTS’ RM emphasized that it is simply a song he shared for fans, like the other songs he regularly shares on his Instagram stories, and that he won't be apologizing for this controversy, as he believes he has not hurt anyone with malicious intentions.

Bangtan's leader pleaded with ARMYs to not make assumptions or have preconceived notions about him without knowledge and to trust him and his thoughts with clear intentions.

"It’s a song, okay? I’m not apologizing, I am just saying. I am 30 years old. I can express my true thoughts. Please, the word is the word, it is what it is. Please believe my words from myself, not just guessing, pretending, and assuming, okay?"

BTS’ RM also disclosed that while he understands that he cannot make everyone understand, he hopes at least Bangtan's fandom will trust him and his pure-hearted intentions. BTS’ RM once again clarified that he had no intentions to hurt or harm anyone's religious or personal sentiments.

"I know my limits. Even though I am telling the truth, I know I can’t convince or persuade everyone, and maybe some people will still think of me as ‘he is still lying, you have that intention or purpose to insult,’ which I didn’t. I never."

Finally, in a never-seen-before revelation, BTS’ RM shared that he originally did not want to address the controversy, but the constant trolling and hateful messages took a toll on him at some point, which is why he felt the need to address it on the Weverse live stream.

In a heartbreaking confession, the Still Life singer shared that he has been holding too many things in his heart for ten years, for the sake of BTS and their careers, but he cannot hold them anymore.

"Guys, I understand what you are saying. I just can’t lie to you, I am just being honest. Please believe me. I didn’t want to say about this, but some people are making me say about this. I’ve been holding my things in my heart for like ten years, but now I can’t deal with this, I have to say. If it’s me, believe my own words."

BTS’ RM's fans show him love and support as he comes clean on the Bad Religion controversy

Shortly after BTS’ RM took to Weverse live stream to address the raging controversy surrounding Bad Religion, ARMYs took to Twitter to shower love and support on Bangtan's leader. Fans have sent him sweet and encouraging messages and thanked him for coming clean on the controversy.

BTS’ RM also sked ARMYs to have patience as he has something interesting brewing on the work front and cannot wait to share it with them when the time is right.