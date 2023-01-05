“Low Key Must be Low Key”: BTS’ RM calls out the Chief Monk at Hwaeomsa Temple for invasion of his privacy

On January 5, BTS’ RM took to his personal Instagram to call out the head Monk at Hwaeomsa Temple for invading his privacy.

For those unversed, a few days ago, the BTS leader visited the famed Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan with music producer Kang San. He discussed his personal beliefs and made donations as well.

However, Chief Monk spoke to certain Korean media outlets about BTS’ RM’s visit to the Temple and published articles on it. The news reached the Indigo singer himself, who was angered at the prospect of his privacy being encroached upon. He took to Instagram to put out a simple but effective message that said:

“Low Key Must be Low Key."

#lowkeymustbelowkey Namjoonie went to a monk and shared something personal and that monk discloses everything to the media. When Namjoon wakes up, he sees article over this. He deserves some basic human rights..It's disgusting.. People are becoming very nasty day by day istg Namjoonie went to a monk and shared something personal and that monk discloses everything to the media. When Namjoon wakes up, he sees article over this. He deserves some basic human rights..It's disgusting.. People are becoming very nasty day by day istg#lowkeymustbelowkey https://t.co/lPQ8usBK01

BTS’ RM deletes pictures from his visit to Hwaeomsa Temple from his Instagram

☘ Jeoni⁷ 🐥🐰| work mode @ChimmyxKookies You know it's shitty when Namjoon breaks his silence. He didn't expect the monk to speak to the media about his visit. Please don't engage with the article. You know it's shitty when Namjoon breaks his silence. He didn't expect the monk to speak to the media about his visit. Please don't engage with the article. https://t.co/hA5vQusVmG

It is believed that BTS’ RM and Kang San visited the temple to rest and feel re-inspired and rejuvenated towards their music.

The Chief Monk of Hwaeomsa Temple spoke to certain Korean media outlets about BTS’ RM’s private visit to the Temple. He shared some personal matters the singer discussed with him. This included the singer's thoughts on military exemption, his deep spiritual thoughts, his role as a popular personality in pop culture and donations made to the temple.

It was revealed via various media outlets that BTS’ RM has been donating 500 bags every year to Good World Charity Bank, a children’s relief organization. The organization is headed by Venerable Deokmun, the head monk at the Hwaeomsa Temple.

While ARMYs were all praises for BTS’ leader’s generous donations, others were seemingly concerned about his privacy being encroached upon by the Chief Monk at the Hawesoma Temple.

WE LOVE LOVE YOU NAMJOON

WE TRUST YOU NAMJOON

#lowkeymustbelowkey how can a monk spread such private matters? namjoon came to you because he believed in you, but what did you do? spreading private stuff really sucks.WE LOVE LOVE YOU NAMJOONWE TRUST YOU NAMJOON how can a monk spread such private matters? namjoon came to you because he believed in you, but what did you do? spreading private stuff really sucks.WE LOVE LOVE YOU NAMJOON WE TRUST YOU NAMJOON #lowkeymustbelowkey https://t.co/HFjaFZqB9G

Shortly after the articles went viral, BTS’ RM took to Instagram to express his veiled anger and disapproval of the whole thing. He even deleted pictures from his visit to the Temple from his Instagram profile.

The singer shared screenshots of the article stating that while he was grateful for the time spent there he didn’t expect articles to be written about this matter. In the next Instagram story, he stated that the next time he will not visit the Hawesoma Temple and instead visit some other Temple.

He next wrote the hashtag “Low Key must be Low Key” a simple message making his thoughts on the issue loud and clear that his privacy must be respected at all times.

“Next time I’ll make a quiet visit to a different temple…”

ARMYs took to social media to show their support for BTS’ RM and called out the Chief Monk at the Hawesoma Temple for giving out private details about the singer’s visit to the media.

mon⁷ 🌊 @knjgIoss well. he has every right to be upset and i’m glad he’s talking about it but also he shouldn’t have to in the first place well. he has every right to be upset and i’m glad he’s talking about it but also he shouldn’t have to in the first place

and I’m so serious⁷ @TheBTSJourney @knjgIoss I think what’s really bothering me is the fact that the tannies very rarely take things to social media or talk about drama/issue they may have going on…so for him to post about this indicated to me that this must have really hurt him…I’m genuinely upset for him… @knjgIoss I think what’s really bothering me is the fact that the tannies very rarely take things to social media or talk about drama/issue they may have going on…so for him to post about this indicated to me that this must have really hurt him…I’m genuinely upset for him…

vibe by jimin only⁷ @kepjang457 @knjgIoss I'm triggered on his behalf yo like as a monk did you really need that clout.... @knjgIoss I'm triggered on his behalf yo like as a monk did you really need that clout....

Samantha💜⁷ ᵛⁱᵇᵉ❤🔥 @Samantha_1225 @knjgIoss I knew that article felt weird. Yes RM shared photos himself being there but he never talked about it because it was personal.. Shame on them @knjgIoss I knew that article felt weird. Yes RM shared photos himself being there but he never talked about it because it was personal.. Shame on them

인절미⁷ 👩🏻‍🚀 @blueming_13 @knjgIoss Idk much about being a monk but aren’t u not supposed to tell people about your private conversations? It’s like patient confidentiality but with religion. @knjgIoss Idk much about being a monk but aren’t u not supposed to tell people about your private conversations? It’s like patient confidentiality but with religion.

HAK 🌟 @hak__357 @knjgIoss This is so unfair. Why are people so obsessed with knowing what they are doing every second of the day @knjgIoss This is so unfair. Why are people so obsessed with knowing what they are doing every second of the day

morin @MENEOURVERSE @knjgIoss it’s honestly so cruel that someone could do something like this. it’s very upsetting how sometimes people forgot that celebrities also needs privacy and a normal life. i feel bad for him, honestly, he didn’t deserve this. @knjgIoss it’s honestly so cruel that someone could do something like this. it’s very upsetting how sometimes people forgot that celebrities also needs privacy and a normal life. i feel bad for him, honestly, he didn’t deserve this.

BTS’ RM reveals his honest thoughts on fulfilling mandatory military service

On December 29, RM and music producer Kang San visited the Hwaeomsa Temple on a private spiritual visit.

The Chief Monk Deok-mun asked BTS’ leader his honest thoughts on fulfilling mandatory military service towards his country. He asked RM if he was sad about not getting an exemption, to which the latter replied in a pragmatic manner that he was not upset about getting an exemption because he wants to dutifully serve his country.

He added that only if he fulfills his duty will he be able to talk about his rights as a Korean citizen. He also believes it is time to become an adult.

The Monk advised him that devoting a year and a half to serving the country is not a waste of time at all and can use this precious time to self-reflect and continue making good music even in old age.

In other news, Indigo held onto its number-one spot on Billboard’s World Albums Chart and Billboard 200 chart for a third non-consecutive week. This has made BTS’ leader the first Korean soloist in history to have an album spend three weeks in the top 40 of the aforementioned chart.

