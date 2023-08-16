Why is RM apologize to Muslims trending on Twitter? 'Bad Religion' Instagram story controversy explored 

On August 16, 2023, BTS' RM took to Instagram and shared a controversial song on his story, Frank Ocean's Bad Religion, which garnered a negative response from Muslim fans. Many individuals considered the aforementioned song to be Islamophobic due to its lyrics and shared their views about the same on social media.

Disclaimer: This article contains references to Islamoph*bia and homoph*bia. Readers' discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

Several netizens believed that Frank Ocean's song Bad Religion was Islamophobic and demanded that RM apologize to his fans. While some individuals supported the artist, others expressed their disappointment, stating that they felt let down.

Expand Tweet

Netizens divided as RM shares Bad Religion on Instagram

Frank Ocean's Bad Religion has sparked controversy among Muslims and various sections of society since its release in 2012. When RM shared the aforementioned song on his Instagram story, netizens were left divided and came up with two theories.

The first one suggests that the song contains Islamophobic lyrics that have hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, while the second theory revolves around the portrayal of unrequited love involving a gay individual. The lyrics of the song that the BTS star shared caused heaps of controversy online.

Expand Tweet

In the song, Frank Ocean sings:

"It’s a, it’s a bad religion. To be in love with someone. Who could never love you. Oh, oh, oh, only bad, only bad religion. Could have me feeling the way I do."

He continues:

"And you say ‘Allahu Akbar’. I told him, ‘Don’t curse me.’ ‘Bo Bo, you need prayer’. I guess it couldn’t hurt me. If it brings me to my knees, it’s a bad religion.

The lyrics include "Allahu Akbar," an Arabic expression frequently associated with Islam, which translates to "God is greatest." The line "If it brings me to my knees, it’s a bad religion" also generated mixed reactions, given that many faiths, including Islam, involve kneeling during prayer. Netizens interpreted that this line referred to Islam as a 'bad religion.'

Expand Tweet

The aforementioned reasons compelled Muslim fans to take a stand against RM. They urged him to apologize to the fans he offended and called him a "hypocrite" as he has previously spoken about anti-racism and equality.

Expand Tweet

While the artist faced backlash from several netizens, some individuals defended him and believed that Bad Religion was not about expressing hate towards the Muslim community. They believed that the song was about unrequited love between two men.

Netizen's analysis of Bad Religion (Image via Twitter)

They stated Frank Ocean addressed the challenges of being gay and highlighted the pain that comes with unrequited love through his song. They also believed that while the song could appear to be Islamophobic, they believed that the artist was conveying that he hated all religions as they did not accept him.

Netizen's analysis of Bad Religion (Image via Twitter)

ARMYs further explains the line "unrequited love is nothing but a one man cult" conveys the idea of idolizing something that doesn't reciprocate one's feelings, resulting in a sense of rejection.

Fans have proposed that Frank Ocean was labeling his unrequited love for another man as a "bad religion." They believed that the song essentially advocates for love and condemns h*mophobia.

They stated RM shared the song because of its meaningful nature, which aligns with his appreciation for hidden meanings in artistic works.

Expand Tweet

The controversy has sparked a debate between two sections of supporters. The Muslim community is now demanding a sincere apology from RM for sharing the song on social media, while others are claiming that the artist has nothing to apologize for.

The BTS member has not responded to the ongoing controversy as of this writing.