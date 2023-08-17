“This is absurd and terrible”: BTS’ RM’s fans call out trolls for sending hateful messages to the rapper’s friend and collaborator John Eun

BTS' RM's fans have called out anti-fans and trolls for sending hateful and derogatory messages to his friend and collaborator John Eun. For those unversed, yesterday Bangtan's leader shared a story of him listening to Frank Ocean's Bad Religion. This sparked outrage among fans who deemed the song Islamophobic and anti-Muslim.

Anti-fans and trolls began trending "RM Apologize to Muslims" as they thought the rapper is hating on Islam and Muslims by sharing a story related to the song. However, it seems like anti-fans and trolls aren't sparing his close friends. BTS' leader's close friend and collaborator John Eun revealed that people have been incessantly spamming him with hateful messages.

He urged anti-fans and trolls to keep their inane and rude ideas to themselves and maintain peace on social media platforms. Bangtan's leader's fans have taken to social media to call out these trolls and show support for John Eun.

"John Eun shared in story that he is receiving threats, insults and harassment in his DM because of his friendship with Joon. This is absurd and terrible. Respect the artist he is and his relationship with the person you claim to be a fan. Leave the people in RM’s circle alone."

BTS' RM's friend and collaborator John Eun hit back at trolls for spewing wanton messages

John Eun called out haters and trolls in a series of Instagram stories for unnecessarily targeting hateful messages towards him. Bangtan's rapper stirred controversy when he shared the song Bad Religion by Frank Ocean from his debut solo album Channel Orange. A section of trolls and anti-fans believe it is an Islamophobic song with lyrics painting Islam in a poor light.

A certain section of fans are angry and upset with BTS' leader for simply putting up an Instagram story about the song. Since then, the Indigo singer has been receiving unprecedented hate and trolling from anti-fans and trolls. Not only him, his close friends and acquaintances have been receiving hateful messages from trolls.

BTS' leader's friend and close collaborator John Eun, who also produced his debut solo album Indigo, has been receiving hate from trolls for being friends with him. On August 17, he took to Instagram to share a couple of derogatory messages he has been receiving.

John Eun shared hateful messages he has been receiving from trolls (Image via Instagram/takethecoltrane)

John Eun wrote that people have been spamming his DMs with some of their rude and absurd ideas. While he understands that everyone is entitled to their opinions, they cannot bully others to agree with them. He admitted to feeling sorry for narrow-minded individuals like these and their poor mentality that doesn't help them understand the difference between simply stating one's opinion and being empathetic.

"This has gotta stop, nobody is happy with your words, and this including yourself".

Furthermore, John Eun wrote that he knows he might not be the only one getting hate and there might be plenty of BTS' leader's friends or colleagues who might be going through a gamut of emotions. He assured his fans and well-wishers that he has taken zero damage. However, he will not be entertaining any more hateful messages and DMs from trolls.

"I feel nothing but feeling sorry for some people and praying for them."

ARMYs can read John Eun's complete Instagram post below:

John Eun a powerful hitback against trolls via his personal Instagram (Image via Instagram/takethecoltrane)

BTS' RM's fans are reacting to trolls sending hateful messages to John Eun

ARMYs have taken to social media to share John Eun's messages revealing that he has been receiving unprecedented hate and trolling from a section of fans. ARMYs have called out for better behavior online and not to harass the Still Life singer's friends and colleagues in such a harsh and brutal manner.

BTS stans are hoping BIG HIT MUSIC responds to the wanton hate and trolling Bangtan's leader has been receiving.