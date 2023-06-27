"Our guys are supreme individuals": ARMYs over the moon as BTS' RM, Jimin, and Jungkook get honored at 2023 SEC Awards

Three members of BTS recently bagged multiple awards at a major award ceremony and fans have been over the moon about the news. Jungkook, Jimin, and RM were felicitated with awards at the recent SEC Award ceremony. The winners of this year's SEC awards were announced on June 26, 2023.

Lebec Deweese @DeweeseLebec our guys are supreme individuals and magnificent as all 7 #btsourforeverartist #BTSARMYHISTORY twitter.com/winnttaebear/s… hope⁷ @winnttaebear



JIMIN

FACE - International Album of The Year



RM

Asian Musical Artist of The Year



JUNGKOOK

🥇 International Male Artist of The Year

🥈 Left and Right - International Song of the Year 2023 SEC AWARDSJIMINFACE - International Album of The YearRMAsian Musical Artist of The YearJUNGKOOK🥇 International Male Artist of The Year🥈 Left and Right - International Song of the Year 2023 SEC AWARDS🏆 JIMIN FACE - International Album of The Year🏆 RMAsian Musical Artist of The Year🏆JUNGKOOK🥇 International Male Artist of The Year🥈 Left and Right - International Song of the Year https://t.co/3aqYwa5EEc Congratulationsour guys are supreme individuals and magnificent as all 7 Congratulations 🎈 our guys are supreme individuals and magnificent as all 7 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 #btsourforeverartist #BTSARMYHISTORY twitter.com/winnttaebear/s…

The SEC Awards in Brazil, a prominent ceremony that honors filmmakers and musicians across various genres and regions, conferred the title 'International Male Star of the Year' to Jungkook. He also won an award for his collaborative track Left and Right with Charlie Puth.

Jimin, on the other hand, received the esteemed award for International Album of the Year for his first solo album, FACE. RM, known for his leadership and artistry within BTS, was recognized as the Asian Musical Artist of the Year at the award ceremony.

"Congratulations to our guys" - BTS fans overwhelmed by idols' achievements

Earlier this year, BTS embarked on a hiatus from group activities, allowing each member to explore their personal passions, engage in individual travels, and pursue solo music projects. While on this break, the majority of the members, excluding Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, and Kim Seokjin, have released their highly anticipated solo albums.

These solo endeavors have not only gathered widespread critical appreciation but have also achieved remarkable commercial success, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. The members' solo ventures showcase their versatility, artistry, and ability to captivate listeners both as a group and as individual artists.

Despite having released only three solos until now, including, Still With You, Stay Alive, and Dreamers, Jungkook emerged victorious as the International Male Singer of the Year at the SEC Awards. Other artists who were nominated in the category were The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Rema, Post Malone, Steve Lacy, and Lil Nas.

Jimin's latest and first-ever solo album, FACE, consisting of only five songs, emerged victorious at the award ceremony as well.

Fans are well aware of the impact of Kim Namjoon aka RM, the leader of BTS. He's given speeches at some of the most noble institutions in the world including the United Nations and the White House. He has been an icon of social change and was recently named Asian Artist of the Year at the SEC Awards.

ARMYs, who always cheer on their favorite idols, took to social media to congratulate the trio on their wins.

🥳S_Worley🦖 @SWorley688356 Please have a look at my bio @UniversBTS_ Congratulations to Jimin, RM & Jungkook for absolutely crushing the 2023 SEC Awards! These boys continue to dominate the music industry and deserve all the recognition they've earned. @BTS_twt Please have a look at my bio @UniversBTS_ Congratulations to Jimin, RM & Jungkook for absolutely crushing the 2023 SEC Awards! These boys continue to dominate the music industry and deserve all the recognition they've earned. @BTS_twt 🎉🔥👏 Please have a look at my bio

JKey2My💜 @JKot74



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK DAILY_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



🥇 “International Male Artist of the Year”

🥇“International Music of the Year” with Left and Right



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK WON TWO AWARDS at the 2023 #SECAwards 🥇 “International Male Artist of the Year”🥇“International Music of the Year” with Left and RightCONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK WON TWO AWARDS at the 2023 #SECAwards.🏆🎉🎊🥇 “International Male Artist of the Year”🥇“International Music of the Year” with Left and Right CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK https://t.co/dYGBAHZRS4 Congratulations to all ARMYs who truly supported Jungkook in this award! You are indeed amazing!CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK twitter.com/Daily_JK97/sta… Congratulations to all ARMYs who truly supported Jungkook in this award! You are indeed amazing!CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK twitter.com/Daily_JK97/sta…

The SEC Awards, held every year saw numerous popular celebrities being honored for their work in the industry.

BLACKPINK was honored with the title "Group/Duo of the Year," while Harry Styles won in the Best Performance in International Film category for his role in My Policeman. Popular singer Taylor Swift won an award for International Female Artist of the Year, and Selena Gomez emerged victorious in the Best Performance in an International Series category for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Poll : 0 votes