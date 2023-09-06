“4 Videos???”: BTS’ Jimin’s fans speculate that the Like Crazy singer will be releasing his debut solo documentary 

BTS’ Jimin might be releasing his solo documentary soon. On September 6, the internet was abuzz with rumors when ARMYs found some information hinting that a solo documentary headlined by the Like Crazy hitmaker is in the offing, and an official announcement regarding the same can be expected soon.

A fan who goes by @PJM_vocal on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that there are four documentary videos in the planning:

Jimin's Production Diary

Jimin's Production Diary quiz show

Jimin's Production Diary commentary

The Truth Untold

It is believed that the documentary might be released sometime in October, but there is no word on that yet.

BTS’ Jimin might release a solo documentary in his birthday month, October

At the fest dinner for their ninth debut anniversary in 2022, BTS members assured that even though they will be going on a break from group activities, fans will be well-fed with a plethora of solo activities, which includes album releases, brand endorsements, collaborations, magazine shoots and variety show appearances among other things.

It seems like after J-hope and SUGA, BTS’ Jimin is all set to be the third Bangtan member to have his solo documentary, and based on the information available, it will be in four parts.

While there is limited information available at the moment, ARMYs believe the solo documentary will revolve around the making of his debut solo album FACE, which was released on March 24, 2023, with Like Crazy as the title track. The documentary might include the in-depth process of making FACE, the various challenges the 28-year-old idol might have faced, and certain fun elements like a quiz and commentary.

The fourth rumored video is titled "The Truth Untold." It makes a witty reference to Bangtan's vocal line unit song The Truth Untold from their album Love Yourself: Tear. However, despite the limited information available, ARMYs are excited about the documentary film, which is supposed to be released sometime in October, which happens to be BTS’ Jimin's birthday month. Fans believe it is the perfect way to bring in "Jimtober" (Jimin and October).

Cinepolimx, a theatre in Mexico, teased ARMYs of a possible three-hour-long solo documentary headlined by BTS’ Jimin, which will be released in October.

The IP for the documentary film is registered with Weverse, HYBE's in-house communication services, and ARMYs believe that the film will be released in the cinemas and on Weverse. It is believed the documentary film is currently being reviewed before the release date is announced.

BTS’ Jimin's Like Crazy is the most-streamed song in South Korea's Spotify history

On September 3, BTS’ Jimin's title song Like Crazy from his debut solo album FACE, became the most-streamed song in South Korea's Spotify history. The song has accumulated over 10.8 million streams, surpassing his labelmate NewJeans' record of 10.7 million streams for their hit song Hype Boy.

It is an impressive achievement, considering Like Crazy released on March 24, which was five months ago. The song achieved this feat without any major radio plays, advertising, or additional promotions by BIG HIT MUSIC.

The achievement is proof of BTS’ Jimin's organic and unprecedented popularity in his home country, South Korea. Additionally, the 28-year-old idol has three songs in the Top 10 most streamed songs and is the only K-pop soloist with multiple songs in the Top 10 of this ranking.

Currently, BTS’ Jimin and NewJeans are the only K-pop artists who have exceeded 10 million streams on South Korea's Spotify, with the former being the only K-pop soloist to achieve this feat.