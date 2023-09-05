"MY JIMIN" trends on Twitter following the BTS member's latest Instagram and Weverse update

BTS' Jimin took to both Instagram and Weverse to connect with ARMY on September 5, 2023. On his Instagram account, he treated fans to an adorable selfie. In the photo, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt, and a matching cap and mask as he smiled from ear to ear. While the picture made fans' day, an update by the idol on Weverse left them worried.

The BTS star, known for his sincerity and openness with fans, took to the platform and shared that he experienced cramps in his calf in the morning. These two updates from the idol took fans by surprise and they reacted to the same as "MY JIMIN" trended on Twitter.

"Rest a lot" - Fans react to BTS' Jimin's latest update

The two updates on September 5 sent fans into a frenzy. They flooded social media platforms like Twitter with their reactions to the two posts and soon, "MY JIMIN" began trending online.

ARMYs had mixed reactions as they gushed over his selfie and also expressed that they were worried about the idol as he had experienced a cramp in his calf. They sent him their love and best wishes as they wished for him to recover soon.

The revelation about his calf muscles wasn't the first time Jimin gave fans a glimpse into his life outside the spotlight. Recently, during his visit to the Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition in Seoul, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he had injured his knuckles. They assumed that he had been practicing boxing and their suspicions were proven with the idol spoke about the same.

The Like Crazy singer addressed the conversation surrounding his injuries during a live broadcast on September 1 and said:

"My hand? I didn't hurt it, it got scratched a bit from exercising"

While fans were happy that he spoke about the same, they were concerned about Jimin's health and urged him to take care of himself.

Jimin's willingness to share both the highs and lows of his life with ARMY is a testament to the unique bond between BTS and their dedicated fanbase. This strengthens the connection between the group and its supporters, creating a sense of unity and understanding that goes beyond music.

As Jimin's updates continue to make ARMY members' day, fans continue to support him and his work. It's this love and care that defines the relationship between BTS and their fans, making them a global phenomenon in the music industry.