"BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY" trends on Twitter as fans notice the lack of promotions and restocking for the idol's solo single, Like Crazy

On Monday, July 24, Twitter went wild with several netizens questioning agency BigHit's favoritism and bias towards BTS' Jung Kook over co-member Jimin after they noticed difference in promotions and restocking procedures for the two's solo projects.

As of July 20, it was announced that the special CD for Jung Kook's single, SEVEN, was restocked after fans mass-bought the same.

Geffen Records @GeffenRecords BACK IN STOCK More copies of the special single CD for

shop.bts-official.us/collections/ju…

_Seven BACK IN STOCKMore copies of the special single CD for #JungKook ’s new song “Seven (feat. @Latto)” are available now! Orders placed July 19th and onward are expected to ship from July 21st. Get yours now! #JungKook _Seven pic.twitter.com/iFZI47FVzj

They also noticed other ways in which BigHit celebrated Jung Kook's solo debut with special promotional content and congratulatory posts about its performance on music charts, among other things.

While this is expected from most agencies, fans were upset to note that co-member Jimin didn't receive many of these benefits. ARMYs were most furious about the issue after the restock announcement when Jimin's Like Crazy CD was never restocked even after fans' heavy demand:

Like Crazy SOTY @afro_jimin



BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD NOW

BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY How can army be okay with this favoritism, unfairness, unequal treatment for members under the same group & labels, we asked for the minimum for Jimin, never restock Like crazy or tried to support it to stay on chartsBIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD NOWBIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY twitter.com/GeffenRecords/…

ARMYs and netizens criticize BigHit Entertainment's favoritism towards BTS' Jung Kook over Jimin following the roll-out of their solo debuts

There's no doubt that all BTS members who've rolled out their solo debut so far have received much love and support from their fans, making their music shine and prosper well in the music charts. While ARMYs have never shown bias in how they treat each member's debut, they were rather disappointed to notice it in BigHit Entertainment's actions.

When Jung Kook's SEVEN initially rolled out, fans fell in love with it and interacted with the single in every way possible. This eventually led to the physical copies of the track selling out within days. However, this was also true for BTS' Jimin. When the idol rolled out his solo EP FACE, the title track of the album, Like Crazy, was released in a CD form which was sold out too soon after its release.

Here's where fans noted the favoritism that staff members of BigHit Entertainment showcased towards the different BTS members. While Jung Kook's single CD for SEVEN was restocked for the fourth time recently, Jimin's Like Crazy was never restocked even after its first batch was sold. Fans were extremely angered and frustrated at the agency with the way they were treating the musical creations of the two artists.

띠아모J 🇰🇷🇺🇸 ƒɑϲҽ 💿( slow ) @TeaRoseJ

We’ll never stop calling you out disgusting pos

@hitmanb



BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD

BIGHIT RESPECT JIMIN

BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY

BIGHIT TREAT BTS MEMBERS EQUALLY



@BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords @BigHitShop

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit This is trending again, let’s go !We’ll never stop calling you out disgusting pos@hitmanbBIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CDBIGHIT RESPECT JIMINBIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLYBIGHIT TREAT BTS MEMBERS EQUALLY@BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords @BigHitShop@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/yhPfr3AEXE

like crazy soty ☆ @hitmakermin

Shame on you for not treating jimin and like crazy the same



BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD

BIGHIT RESPECT JIMIN

BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY

BIGHIT TREAT BTS MEMBERS EQUALLY



@BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords @BigHitShop @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit Absolutely shamelessShame on you for not treating jimin and like crazy the sameBIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CDBIGHIT RESPECT JIMINBIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLYBIGHIT TREAT BTS MEMBERS EQUALLY@BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords @BigHitShop @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit twitter.com/geffenrecords/…

✮DawnieJiminie✮ @DawnieJiminie



BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD

BIGHIT RESPECT JIMIN

BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY

BIGHIT TREAT BTS MEMBERS EQUALLY



@BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords @BigHitShop @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit twitter.com/dawniejiminie/… It has been trending the whole day, we aren’t stopping!BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CDBIGHIT RESPECT JIMINBIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLYBIGHIT TREAT BTS MEMBERS EQUALLY@BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords @BigHitShop @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/pT4cpHs1W2

Like Crazy SOTY @afro_jimin



BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD

BIGHIT RESPECT JIMIN

BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY

JIMIN PAVED HIS OWN WAY This is so great, it's really heartbreaking how the company treating this songBIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CDBIGHIT RESPECT JIMINBIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLYJIMIN PAVED HIS OWN WAY twitter.com/BTSPandoraChar…

PARK JIMIN ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 @ParkJimin_FBArg



BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD

BIGHIT RESPECT JIMIN

BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC We've noticed you are capable of restocking CDs @GeffenRecords so own up and finally RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CDS.We've been waiting for 4 months and you failed to take action!BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CDBIGHIT RESPECT JIMINBIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC pic.twitter.com/kgDhY9OdSy

PJM FRANCE @PJM_France . @btschartsdailys where is your tweet about the sabotage Jimin’s facing ?or do you only care about one member ?



GeffenRecords RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD

BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD

BIGHIT RESPECT JIMIN

BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY



@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC

@GeffenRecords

JiminLea🪞FACE ✨️ (Slow) @JiminLea_



BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CD

BIGHIT RESPECT JIMIN

BIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY



@BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords @BigHitShop @HYBEOFFICIALtwt This is the 4th restock for this single but non for other songs debut at #1 and fall the next week!!!BIGHIT RESTOCK LIKE CRAZY CDBIGHIT RESPECT JIMINBIGHIT TREAT JIMIN FAIRLY@BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords @BigHitShop @HYBEOFFICIALtwt twitter.com/GeffenRecords/…

#1 HOT100🪞 @JIMIN__FACE and they still didn't restock the cd after months !so unfair Even geffenrecords posted about it but didn't post about jimins no #1xon hot100 for like crazyand they still didn't restock the cd after months !so unfair pic.twitter.com/FZZ3fIeEx5

The move affects the fandom in a way that they can't send support by buying the Like Crazy idol's single which will thereby increase its sales, popularity, and overall performance in the charts. This felt all the more unfair for fans given how well Like Crazy and FACE were received when they first reached the public space.

Jimin had made history by debuting at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also broke several other records on Spotify, Guinness World Records, etc. In addition, fans also noted that this unfair treatment came in not only in the lack of restocking but also in terms of promotions.

ARMYs noticed that Geffen Records, which is the international promotional label of BTS, posted only about Jung Kook's achievements on music charts, and never talked about Jimin and his single Like Crazy's performance on the charts. This naturally led fans to criticize and call out BigiHit Entertainment for its difference in treatment towards its artists. They've also been demanding the agency to restock Like Crazy's CD copies soon.