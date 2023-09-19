"HONEY I'M HOME" trends as Jimin updates fans on Instagram

BTS' Jimin took to Instagram on September 18, 2023, to update his followers with a new monochromatic picture of himself. In the photo, he is seen taking a selfie in front of a mirror-like art piece bearing the words "HONEY I'M HOME." He is wearing a Kiaf Art Fair badge, hinting that the picture was taken on the same day that he and Kim Namjoon visited the Frieze Seoul Art Fair. RM also shared a photo from their visit to the same place, where Jimin was dressed in the same attire he had worn in his recent Instagram update.

In the selfie, he was seen admiring the "HONEY I'M HOME" art piece created by artist Wonwoo Lee, whose artworks are currently on display at Kiaf Seoul. HONEY I'M HOME is a part of the Air Words series, where Lee tries to convey poetic texts that gracefully drift across a two-dimensional surface. The artist skillfully narrates brief tales of a day or week, using phrases like THE SUN IS AN ORANGE, SATURDAY MOOD, and EVENING AIR.

As soon as fans spotted the latest Instagram update, they couldn't contain their excitement and promptly took to social media to express themselves. Since most of them used the phrase "HONEY I'M HOME," it began trending on X, formerly Twitter.

"Me tryna hide I'm delusional": Fans couldn't get enough of Jimin's latest Instagram update

As the singer of Like Crazy posted on his Instagram about the "HONEY I'M HOME" art piece, many fans rejoiced over his update and took the post to heart. They began referring to themselves as "Honey" and expressed that Jimin had finally returned, symbolizing his Instagram update. In response to the idol's Instagram post, fans started trending phrases like "Honey! Welcome, Honey."

Overall, fans were ecstatic and couldn't help but playfully imagine that Jimin had affectionately called them "Honey," all in good fun. Needless to say, they enjoyed this fandom joke on social media.

Soon, many fans uploaded pictures and videos of the blushing and giggling memes. They were seemingly suggesting that they were blushing after seeing his Instagram post and couldn't contain their excitement, leading them to create such posts.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon after watching the recent update of the idol and couldn't get enough of it.

In the Instagram post, the idol was seen using the Samsung Galaxy S23+ Phantom black model and wearing a white t-shirt from Dior Homme, with a black beanie.

More about the Like Crazy singer

The BTS member is a renowned South Korean singer and dancer. He embarked on his music journey in 2013 when he joined BTS, signed under the Big Hit Entertainment label.

Jimin achieved a significant milestone in his career in 2023 with the release of his debut solo album titled FACE. Notably, the album's second single, Like Crazy, debuted at the pinnacle of the US Billboard Hot 100.

This achievement made Jimin the highest-charting Korean solo artist in history on both the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 at that time. It marked a historic moment as he was the first Korean solo artist to debut at the top of the latter chart.

Like Crazy has achieved a new milestone by becoming the most-streamed Korean song by a solo K-Pop artist on Spotify, surpassing the previous record held by Solo.