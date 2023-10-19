2023 MAMA Awards: Complete nominations list, how to vote, & all you need to know 

Organized by CJ E&M, the 2023 MAMA Awards, also known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, have finally unveiled the list of nominations. This prestigious event is set to be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan this year, commemorating the contributions made by K-pop artists throughout the year.

The theme for the 2023 MAMA Awards is "One I Born," which signifies the idea that "I" and "MAMA" are the only beings in the world, and they transform into a unified "One" through optimism.

Notably, the rookie group ZEROBASEONE has received the most nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards. It has led to fans on social media starting the trend "BTS vs. BTS," as many members, including Jimin, Jungkook, Kim Tae-hyung, and others, have been nominated in several categories.

Complete list of nominations for 2023 MAMA Awards

Every group or artist that released their music between October 22, 2022, and September 30, 2023, is eligible to submit their work for the aforementioned 2023 MAMA Awards.

The list of nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards is as follows:

Best new male artist

BOYNEXTDOOR EVNNE RIIZE xikers ZEROBASEONE

Best new female artist

ADYA EL7Z UP KISS OF LIFE LIMELIGHT tripleS

Best male group

EXO NCT DREAM SEVENTEEN Stray Kids TREASURE TXT

Best female group

aespa (G)I-DLE IVE LE SSERAFIM NewJeans TWICE

Best female artist

Choi Ye-na Hwasa Jeon Somi Jihyo Jisoo Lee Chae Yeon

Best male artist

Jimin Jungkook Lim Young Woong Parc Jae Jung Taeyang V

Best dance performance female solo

Hwasa – I Love My Body Jeon Somi – Fast Forward Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good Jisoo – FLOWER Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK

Best dance performance male solo

Jimin – Like Crazy Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto) Kai – Rover Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin) Taeyong – SHALALA

Best dance performance female group

aespa – Spicy (G)I-DLE – Queencard IVE – I AM LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers) NewJeans – Ditto STAYC – Teddy Bear

Best dance performance male group for 2023

NCT 127 – Ay-Yo NCT DREAM – Candy SEVENTEEN – Super Stray Kids – S-Class TXT – Sugar Rush Ride ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom

Best vocal performance solo

DAWN – Dear My Light Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession Lim Young Woong – London Boy Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye V – Love Me Again

Best vocal performance group

AKMU – Love Lee BTOB – Wind And Wish BTS – Take Two M.C the MAX – Eternity MeloMance – A Shining Day

Best rap & hip hop performance

ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco) J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole) Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T) Suga – People Pt.2 (Feat. IU) Zior Park – CHRISTIAN

Best collaboration

Anne-Marie and (G)I-DLE Minnie – Expectations BIG Naughty ft. Lee Su Hyun – Hopeless Romantic BSS ft Lee Young Ji – FIGHTING Jungkook ft. Latto – Seven Taeyang ft. Jimin – VIBE

Best OST

Big Naughty – With Me BTS – The Planet Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven Paul Kim – THE MIRACLE TXT – Goodbye Now

Best music video

(G)I-DLE – Queencard IVE – I AM Jisoo – Flower Jungkook – Seven SEVENTEEN – Super Stray Kids – S Class

Song of the Year for 2023 MAMA Awards

aespa – Spicy AKMU – Love Lee Anne-Marie, Minnie – Expectations ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco) BIG Naughty – Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun) BIG Naughty – With me (“The Interest of Love” OST) BSS (SEVENTEEN) – Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji) BTOB – Wind And Wish BTS – Take Two BTS – The Planet (“BASTIONS” OST) DAWN – Dear My Light (G)I-DLE – Queencard Hwasa – I Love My Body IVE – I AM J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole) Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T) Jeon Somi – Fast Forward Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good Jimin – Like Crazy Jisoo – FLOWER Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto) Kai – Rover LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers) Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven (2023)” (“It Was Spring” OST) Lim Young Woong – London Boy M.C the MAX – Eternity Melo Mance—A Shining Day NCT 127 – Ay-Yo NCT DREAM – Candy NewJeans – Ditto Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye Paul Kim – You Remember SEVENTEEN – Super STAYC – Teddy Bear Stray Kids – S-Class Suga – People Pt.2 (Feat. IU) Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin) Taeyong – SHALALA TXT – Goodbye Now TXT – Sugar Rush Ride V – Love Me Again ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom Zior Park – CHRISTIAN

Worldwide Fans’ Choice for 2023 MAMA Awards

aespa AKMU ATEEZ BOYNEXTDOOR BTOB BTS CIX CRAVITY ENHYPEN EVNNE EXO fromis_9 (G)I-DLE H1-KEY Highlight ITZY IVE Jisoo Jeon Somi Kep1er LE SSERAFIM Lee Chae Yeon Lee Mujin Lim Young Woong MONSTA X n.SSign NCT 127 NCT DREAM NewJeans NMIXX ONEUS P1Harmony Parc Jae Jung Red Velvet RIIZE SEVENTEEN SHINee STAYC Stray Kids Super Junior Taeyang TEMPEST THE BOYZ TXT TREASURE TWICE Xdinary Heroes xikers ZEROBASEONE Zior Park

Artist of the Year for 2023 MAMA Awards

ADYA aespa BOYNEXTDOOR Choi Ye Na EL7Z UP EVNNE EXO (G)I-DLE Hwasa IVE Jeon Somi Jihyo Jimin Jisoo Jungkook KISS OF LIFE LE SSERAFIM Lee Chae Yeon Lim Young Woong LIMELIGHT NCT DREAM NewJeans Parc Jae Jung RIIZE SEVENTEEN Stray Kids Taeyang TREASURE tripleS TWICE TXT V xikers ZEROBASEONE

How to vote for the 2023 MAMA Awards

The voting for the 2023 MAMA Awards has finally begun on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST. Fans can cast their votes on several platforms, including Spotify, X, or the Mnet Plus application.

For the 2023 MAMA Awards' Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10, voting has already started, and fans can cast their votes for this category on both the Mnet website and Spotify.

X

Fans can cast their votes through the social media platform X, using the hashtag "#MAMAVOTE." Using the artist's hashtag will count as a vote. The 2023 MAMA Awards will provide the relevant hashtags.

Spotify

Fans can vote on Spotify, where MAMA will create a voting playlist for each category. Fans need to enter the playlist and listen to a song for at least 30 seconds to cast their vote.

Mnet Application

Most votes for the aforementioned categories are restricted to the Mnet Application. Fans need to download the application from the Google Play Store, sign up, and then enter the 2023 MAMA Awards panel to cast their votes.

After selecting their favorite artists for the 2023 MAMA Awards and casting their votes, fans will need to go through verifications, including filling out a CAPTCHA and watching a 30-second advertisement, to officially record their votes.

The 2023 MAMA Awards are scheduled to take place on November 28 and 29.