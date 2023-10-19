2023 MAMA Awards: Complete nominations list, how to vote, & all you need to know 

Organized by CJ E&M, the 2023 MAMA Awards, also known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, have finally unveiled the list of nominations. This prestigious event is set to be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan this year, commemorating the contributions made by K-pop artists throughout the year.
The theme for the 2023 MAMA Awards is "One I Born," which signifies the idea that "I" and "MAMA" are the only beings in the world, and they transform into a unified "One" through optimism.
Notably, the rookie group ZEROBASEONE has received the most nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards. It has led to fans on social media starting the trend "BTS vs. BTS," as many members, including Jimin, Jungkook, Kim Tae-hyung, and others, have been nominated in several categories.
Complete list of nominations for 2023 MAMA Awards
Every group or artist that released their music between October 22, 2022, and September 30, 2023, is eligible to submit their work for the aforementioned 2023 MAMA Awards.
The list of nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards is as follows:
Best new male artist
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Best new female artist
- ADYA
- EL7Z UP
- KISS OF LIFE
- LIMELIGHT
- tripleS
Best male group
Best female group
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- TWICE
Best female artist
- Choi Ye-na
- Hwasa
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jisoo
- Lee Chae Yeon
Best male artist
- Jimin
- Jungkook
- Lim Young Woong
- Parc Jae Jung
- Taeyang
- V
Best dance performance female solo
- Hwasa – I Love My Body
- Jeon Somi – Fast Forward
- Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good
- Jisoo – FLOWER
- Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK
Best dance performance male solo
- Jimin – Like Crazy
- Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Kai – Rover
- Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
- Taeyong – SHALALA
Best dance performance female group
- aespa – Spicy
- (G)I-DLE – Queencard
- IVE – I AM
- LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
- NewJeans – Ditto
- STAYC – Teddy Bear
Best dance performance male group for 2023
- NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
- NCT DREAM – Candy
- SEVENTEEN – Super
- Stray Kids – S-Class
- TXT – Sugar Rush Ride
- ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
Best vocal performance solo
- DAWN – Dear My Light
- Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession
- Lim Young Woong – London Boy
- Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye
- V – Love Me Again
Best vocal performance group
- AKMU – Love Lee
- BTOB – Wind And Wish
- BTS – Take Two
- M.C the MAX – Eternity
- MeloMance – A Shining Day
Best rap & hip hop performance
- ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
- J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole)
- Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
- Suga – People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
- Zior Park – CHRISTIAN
Best collaboration
- Anne-Marie and (G)I-DLE Minnie – Expectations
- BIG Naughty ft. Lee Su Hyun – Hopeless Romantic
- BSS ft Lee Young Ji – FIGHTING
- Jungkook ft. Latto – Seven
- Taeyang ft. Jimin – VIBE
Best OST
- Big Naughty – With Me
- BTS – The Planet
- Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven
- Paul Kim – THE MIRACLE
- TXT – Goodbye Now
Best music video
- (G)I-DLE – Queencard
- IVE – I AM
- Jisoo – Flower
- Jungkook – Seven
- SEVENTEEN – Super
- Stray Kids – S Class
Song of the Year for 2023 MAMA Awards
- aespa – Spicy
- AKMU – Love Lee
- Anne-Marie, Minnie – Expectations
- ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
- BIG Naughty – Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
- BIG Naughty – With me (“The Interest of Love” OST)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN) – Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
- BTOB – Wind And Wish
- BTS – Take Two
- BTS – The Planet (“BASTIONS” OST)
- DAWN – Dear My Light
- (G)I-DLE – Queencard
- Hwasa – I Love My Body
- IVE – I AM
- J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole)
- Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
- Jeon Somi – Fast Forward
- Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good
- Jimin – Like Crazy
- Jisoo – FLOWER
- Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Kai – Rover
- LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
- Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK
- Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession
- Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven (2023)” (“It Was Spring” OST)
- Lim Young Woong – London Boy
- M.C the MAX – Eternity
- Melo Mance—A Shining Day
- NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
- NCT DREAM – Candy
- NewJeans – Ditto
- Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye
- Paul Kim – You Remember
- SEVENTEEN – Super
- STAYC – Teddy Bear
- Stray Kids – S-Class
- Suga – People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
- Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
- Taeyong – SHALALA
- TXT – Goodbye Now
- TXT – Sugar Rush Ride
- V – Love Me Again
- ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
- Zior Park – CHRISTIAN
Worldwide Fans’ Choice for 2023 MAMA Awards
- aespa
- AKMU
- ATEEZ
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BTOB
- BTS
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- ENHYPEN
- EVNNE
- EXO
- fromis_9
- (G)I-DLE
- H1-KEY
- Highlight
- ITZY
- IVE
- Jisoo
- Jeon Somi
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chae Yeon
- Lee Mujin
- Lim Young Woong
- MONSTA X
- n.SSign
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- ONEUS
- P1Harmony
- Parc Jae Jung
- Red Velvet
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Taeyang
- TEMPEST
- THE BOYZ
- TXT
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- Xdinary Heroes
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
- Zior Park
Artist of the Year for 2023 MAMA Awards
- ADYA
- aespa
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Choi Ye Na
- EL7Z UP
- EVNNE
- EXO
- (G)I-DLE
- Hwasa
- IVE
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jimin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- KISS OF LIFE
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chae Yeon
- Lim Young Woong
- LIMELIGHT
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- Parc Jae Jung
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyang
- TREASURE
- tripleS
- TWICE
- TXT
- V
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
How to vote for the 2023 MAMA Awards
The voting for the 2023 MAMA Awards has finally begun on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST. Fans can cast their votes on several platforms, including Spotify, X, or the Mnet Plus application.
For the 2023 MAMA Awards' Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10, voting has already started, and fans can cast their votes for this category on both the Mnet website and Spotify.
X
Fans can cast their votes through the social media platform X, using the hashtag "#MAMAVOTE." Using the artist's hashtag will count as a vote. The 2023 MAMA Awards will provide the relevant hashtags.
Spotify
Fans can vote on Spotify, where MAMA will create a voting playlist for each category. Fans need to enter the playlist and listen to a song for at least 30 seconds to cast their vote.
Mnet Application
Most votes for the aforementioned categories are restricted to the Mnet Application. Fans need to download the application from the Google Play Store, sign up, and then enter the 2023 MAMA Awards panel to cast their votes.
After selecting their favorite artists for the 2023 MAMA Awards and casting their votes, fans will need to go through verifications, including filling out a CAPTCHA and watching a 30-second advertisement, to officially record their votes.
The 2023 MAMA Awards are scheduled to take place on November 28 and 29.