2023 MAMA Awards: Complete nominations list, how to vote, & all you need to know 

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Oct 19, 2023 11:21 GMT
2023 MAMA Awards nominations (Image via MAMA/X)
Organized by CJ E&M, the 2023 MAMA Awards, also known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, have finally unveiled the list of nominations. This prestigious event is set to be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan this year, commemorating the contributions made by K-pop artists throughout the year.

The theme for the 2023 MAMA Awards is "One I Born," which signifies the idea that "I" and "MAMA" are the only beings in the world, and they transform into a unified "One" through optimism.

Notably, the rookie group ZEROBASEONE has received the most nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards. It has led to fans on social media starting the trend "BTS vs. BTS," as many members, including Jimin, Jungkook, Kim Tae-hyung, and others, have been nominated in several categories.

Complete list of nominations for 2023 MAMA Awards

Every group or artist that released their music between October 22, 2022, and September 30, 2023, is eligible to submit their work for the aforementioned 2023 MAMA Awards.

The list of nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards is as follows:

Best new male artist

  1. BOYNEXTDOOR
  2. EVNNE
  3. RIIZE
  4. xikers
  5. ZEROBASEONE

Best new female artist

  1. ADYA
  2. EL7Z UP
  3. KISS OF LIFE
  4. LIMELIGHT
  5. tripleS

Best male group

  1. EXO
  2. NCT DREAM
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. Stray Kids
  5. TREASURE
  6. TXT

Best female group

  1. aespa
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. IVE
  4. LE SSERAFIM
  5. NewJeans
  6. TWICE

Best female artist

  1. Choi Ye-na
  2. Hwasa
  3. Jeon Somi
  4. Jihyo
  5. Jisoo
  6. Lee Chae Yeon

Best male artist

  1. Jimin
  2. Jungkook
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Parc Jae Jung
  5. Taeyang
  6. V

Best dance performance female solo

  1. Hwasa – I Love My Body
  2. Jeon Somi – Fast Forward
  3. Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good
  4. Jisoo – FLOWER
  5. Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK

Best dance performance male solo

  1. Jimin – Like Crazy
  2. Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)
  3. Kai – Rover
  4. Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
  5. Taeyong – SHALALA

Best dance performance female group

  1. aespa – Spicy
  2. (G)I-DLE – Queencard
  3. IVE – I AM
  4. LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
  5. NewJeans – Ditto
  6. STAYC – Teddy Bear

Best dance performance male group for 2023

  1. NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
  2. NCT DREAM – Candy
  3. SEVENTEEN – Super
  4. Stray Kids – S-Class
  5. TXT – Sugar Rush Ride
  6. ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom

Best vocal performance solo

  1. DAWN – Dear My Light
  2. Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession
  3. Lim Young Woong – London Boy
  4. Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye
  5. V – Love Me Again

Best vocal performance group

  1. AKMU – Love Lee
  2. BTOB – Wind And Wish
  3. BTS – Take Two
  4. M.C the MAX – Eternity
  5. MeloMance – A Shining Day

Best rap & hip hop performance

  1. ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
  2. J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole)
  3. Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
  4. SugaPeople Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
  5. Zior Park – CHRISTIAN

Best collaboration

  1. Anne-Marie and (G)I-DLE Minnie – Expectations
  2. BIG Naughty ft. Lee Su Hyun – Hopeless Romantic
  3. BSS ft Lee Young Ji – FIGHTING
  4. Jungkook ft. Latto – Seven
  5. Taeyang ft. Jimin – VIBE

Best OST

  1. Big Naughty – With Me
  2. BTS – The Planet
  3. Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven
  4. Paul Kim – THE MIRACLE
  5. TXT – Goodbye Now

Best music video

  1. (G)I-DLE – Queencard
  2. IVE – I AM
  3. Jisoo – Flower
  4. Jungkook – Seven
  5. SEVENTEEN – Super
  6. Stray Kids – S Class

Song of the Year for 2023 MAMA Awards

  1. aespa – Spicy
  2. AKMU – Love Lee
  3. Anne-Marie, Minnie – Expectations
  4. ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
  5. BIG Naughty – Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
  6. BIG Naughty – With me (“The Interest of Love” OST)
  7. BSS (SEVENTEEN) – Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
  8. BTOB – Wind And Wish
  9. BTSTake Two
  10. BTS – The Planet (“BASTIONS” OST)
  11. DAWN – Dear My Light
  12. (G)I-DLE – Queencard
  13. Hwasa – I Love My Body
  14. IVE – I AM
  15. J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole)
  16. Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
  17. Jeon Somi – Fast Forward
  18. Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good
  19. Jimin – Like Crazy
  20. Jisoo – FLOWER
  21. Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)
  22. Kai – Rover
  23. LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
  24. Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK
  25. Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession
  26. Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven (2023)” (“It Was Spring” OST)
  27. Lim Young Woong – London Boy
  28. M.C the MAX – Eternity
  29. Melo Mance—A Shining Day
  30. NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
  31. NCT DREAM – Candy
  32. NewJeans – Ditto
  33. Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye
  34. Paul Kim – You Remember
  35. SEVENTEEN – Super
  36. STAYC – Teddy Bear
  37. Stray Kids – S-Class
  38. Suga – People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
  39. Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
  40. Taeyong – SHALALA
  41. TXT – Goodbye Now
  42. TXT – Sugar Rush Ride
  43. V – Love Me Again
  44. ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
  45. Zior Park – CHRISTIAN

Worldwide Fans’ Choice for 2023 MAMA Awards

  1. aespa
  2. AKMU
  3. ATEEZ
  4. BOYNEXTDOOR
  5. BTOB
  6. BTS
  7. CIX
  8. CRAVITY
  9. ENHYPEN
  10. EVNNE
  11. EXO
  12. fromis_9
  13. (G)I-DLE
  14. H1-KEY
  15. Highlight
  16. ITZY
  17. IVE
  18. Jisoo
  19. Jeon Somi
  20. Kep1er
  21. LE SSERAFIM
  22. Lee Chae Yeon
  23. Lee Mujin
  24. Lim Young Woong
  25. MONSTA X
  26. n.SSign
  27. NCT 127
  28. NCT DREAM
  29. NewJeans
  30. NMIXX
  31. ONEUS
  32. P1Harmony
  33. Parc Jae Jung
  34. Red Velvet
  35. RIIZE
  36. SEVENTEEN
  37. SHINee
  38. STAYC
  39. Stray Kids
  40. Super Junior
  41. Taeyang
  42. TEMPEST
  43. THE BOYZ
  44. TXT
  45. TREASURE
  46. TWICE
  47. Xdinary Heroes
  48. xikers
  49. ZEROBASEONE
  50. Zior Park

Artist of the Year for 2023 MAMA Awards

  1. ADYA
  2. aespa
  3. BOYNEXTDOOR
  4. Choi Ye Na
  5. EL7Z UP
  6. EVNNE
  7. EXO
  8. (G)I-DLE
  9. Hwasa
  10. IVE
  11. Jeon Somi
  12. Jihyo
  13. Jimin
  14. Jisoo
  15. Jungkook
  16. KISS OF LIFE
  17. LE SSERAFIM
  18. Lee Chae Yeon
  19. Lim Young Woong
  20. LIMELIGHT
  21. NCT DREAM
  22. NewJeans
  23. Parc Jae Jung
  24. RIIZE
  25. SEVENTEEN
  26. Stray Kids
  27. Taeyang
  28. TREASURE
  29. tripleS
  30. TWICE
  31. TXT
  32. V
  33. xikers
  34. ZEROBASEONE

How to vote for the 2023 MAMA Awards

The voting for the 2023 MAMA Awards has finally begun on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST. Fans can cast their votes on several platforms, including Spotify, X, or the Mnet Plus application.

For the 2023 MAMA Awards' Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10, voting has already started, and fans can cast their votes for this category on both the Mnet website and Spotify.

X

Fans can cast their votes through the social media platform X, using the hashtag "#MAMAVOTE." Using the artist's hashtag will count as a vote. The 2023 MAMA Awards will provide the relevant hashtags.

Spotify

Fans can vote on Spotify, where MAMA will create a voting playlist for each category. Fans need to enter the playlist and listen to a song for at least 30 seconds to cast their vote.

Mnet Application

Most votes for the aforementioned categories are restricted to the Mnet Application. Fans need to download the application from the Google Play Store, sign up, and then enter the 2023 MAMA Awards panel to cast their votes.

After selecting their favorite artists for the 2023 MAMA Awards and casting their votes, fans will need to go through verifications, including filling out a CAPTCHA and watching a 30-second advertisement, to officially record their votes.

The 2023 MAMA Awards are scheduled to take place on November 28 and 29.

Edited by Dev Sharma
Be the first one to comment
