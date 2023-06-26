BLACKPINK’s Jennie's One of the Girls feat The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp debuts at 127 on Global Spotify with 1.43 million streams

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s latest single, One of the Girls featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for their show HBO’s The Idol, dropped on June 23, and it is already making new records on Spotify. The trio impressed fans with their vocals and the song’s unique composition.

On the first day of its release, One of the Girls debuted at 127 on Global Spotify with 1.43 million streams. BLINKs think it is a commendable achievement for BLACKPINK’s Jennie, considering it was a collaborative song with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

It is also her first song release outside BLACKPINK activities in five years after her debut in 2018 with the single SOLO. Moreover, One of the Girls has surpassed the Spotify first-day record of SOLO, making it her biggest streaming debut as a soloist on Spotify.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans react to One of the Girls’ first day Spotify debut

The latest OST of The Idol, One of the Girls was released on June 23, two days before the broadcast of the fourth episode. The slow-burn song is infused with R&B vibes and the seductive voices of the BLACKPINK's Jennie, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp. The song took over Worldwide Twitter trends with the tags “TheWeekndXLilyXJennie”, “Jennie,” and “One of the Girls,” cementing the SOLO singer’s unprecedented popularity.

As mentioned earlier, One of the Girls debuted at 127 on Global Spotify with 1.43 million streams on the platform and landed at number one on iTunes Top Song charts in 18 countries during its initial release. Aside from this, the OST debuted at number 2 on Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and has also been added to the top hit Spotify songs.

Expectedly, BLINKs have been proud of the song’s massive success, considering there were barely any promotional activities done for the song and it was announced just a day before release. Fans thus expressed their elation at how BLACKPINK’s Jennie achieved this on her merit despite no promotions by her agency, YG Entertainment.

The Weeknd's 91st, Jennie's 2nd song to appear on the chart.

Davion_prettyboiswag @DPrettyboiswag Thank you to the weekend and the idol cause Jennie is now one of the few artists that has a one name moniker. The song is listed as The Weeknd, JENNIE and Lily Rose Depp. So Jennie is now with the likes of Madonna, brandy, Beyoncé…She from now on it’s not BP Jennie, it’s JENNIE Thank you to the weekend and the idol cause Jennie is now one of the few artists that has a one name moniker. The song is listed as The Weeknd, JENNIE and Lily Rose Depp. So Jennie is now with the likes of Madonna, brandy, Beyoncé…She from now on it’s not BP Jennie, it’s JENNIE

kai @KimJongMWR @BPGlobalNews @BLACKPINK They did with no promo , honestly this good @BPGlobalNews @BLACKPINK They did with no promo , honestly this good

Ruby @jenniekimkarma @BPGlobalNews @BLACKPINK Look at these numbers. Jennie really outdone herself on this one! @BPGlobalNews @BLACKPINK Look at these numbers. Jennie really outdone herself on this one!

alvinamcintyre💅🍨🤘🌳 @alvinamcin43825 Check my homepage plz @NEWSJENNlE Wow, the power of this collab is insane! I can't stop streaming 'One Of The Girls'. Can't wait to see what else these talented artists have in store for us.Check my homepage plz @NEWSJENNlE Wow, the power of this collab is insane! I can't stop streaming 'One Of The Girls'. Can't wait to see what else these talented artists have in store for us. 💕🎶 Check my homepage plz

BLINKs commended BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s raw star power and massive global fan-following, which they think has helped One of the Girls achieve this incredible feat. Based on what was shown in the latest episode of The Idol, viewers might witness a version of the song World Class Sinner, which might be BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s debut solo OST for The Idol and her first song for a Hollywood production.

As such, BLINKs are hoping that this translates into a full album since the SOLO singer is the only member who hasn’t had a full-fledged solo album release. Her fellow members from BLACKPINK have already made their solo album debut, but she has yet to roll out hers.

As for the other members, in March 2021, Rosé released her solo album R with two songs - the title track On The Track and Gone. The same year, BLACKPINK’s maknae released her solo album LALISA and b-side track MONEY in September. The group’s oldest member Jisoo recently released ME with the trendy title track Flower and All Eyes on Me. BLINKs are now hoping that the SOLO singer capitalizes on her recent ventures and releases a full-fledged album soon.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie shines in a negative role in HBO’s The Idol

#JennieRubyJane #TheIdol #JENNIE Dyanne excited, nervous,about to cry expression when Nikki said she's going to have her own 'world class sinner' song version. Idc if she about to steal her friend jobs but she's deserve to have her own cause dyanne indeed outstanding everyone Dyanne excited, nervous,about to cry expression when Nikki said she's going to have her own 'world class sinner' song version. Idc if she about to steal her friend jobs but she's deserve to have her own cause dyanne indeed outstanding everyone #JennieRubyJane #TheIdol #JENNIE https://t.co/Lz1hEwd6jK

Fans and critics may be torn about the subject matter of HBO’s The Idol. However, there is no denying that BLACKPINK’s Jennie is one of the most impactful characters on The Idol. In the series, she plays Dyanne, an ambitious and talented backup dancer who is friends with Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and acts sweet to her face, not aware of Dyanne’s need to replace Jocelyn as the next big idol in the industry.

In episode 4, viewers see a greater insight into Dyanne’s ruthless nature as she signs a deal with Jocelyn’s record label to perform her version of World Class Sinner. She greedily accepts the offer against Jocelyn’s dwindling career choices and pretends to apologize to her for snatching her work.

Despite her limited screen time, BLACKPINK's Jennie has impressed fans with her incredible acting as an antagonist. This is also the reason why fans hope the singer picks such roles in her future projects.

The next episode of The Idol will air on July 2, 2023.

