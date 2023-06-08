BLACKPINK's Jennie was reportedly aware of controversial scenes before signing The Idol

On June 7, 2023, an insider told TenAsia that BLACKPINK's Jennie was "aware of the roles and the scenes" that she would have to act out in the controversial HBO series, The Idol. The show, created by Euphoria-famed director Sam Levinson, has been a major topic of criticism both for it's story and the over-the-top se*ual scenes.

An earlier report by RollingStone exposed the series stating that BLACKPINK's Jennie was only used for clout. It also mentioned that the show was initially completely different, but Levinson's direction changed many things. Fans then believed that the Pink Venom singer was binded under the contract to act out the seductive scenes. However, a latest statement by an insider reportedly revealed the truth saying that the singer knew about the controversial scenes.

The insider told TenAsia:

“Jennie met The Weeknd in person and was offered the role. She then expressed her desire to accept the role. She (Jennie) was aware of the roles and the scenes she would have to act out, and she stated that there was something that she wanted to express.” (As translated via Koreaboo)

K-pop fans react to the report of BLACKPINK’s Jennie being aware of the controversial scenes in The Idol

#𝗝𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗢𝗻𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗜𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗲 1. Y'all need to understnd when #JENNIE signed d contract for this Series-Original script was based on feminism but later Sam L camed & ruined d show. So pls better refrain frm getting her dragged coz of some wierds man fantasies 1. Y'all need to understnd when #JENNIE signed d contract for this Series-Original script was based on feminism but later Sam L camed & ruined d show. So pls better refrain frm getting her dragged coz of some wierds man fantasies#𝗝𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗢𝗻𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗜𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗲 https://t.co/sd5LiEwogt

Sam Levinsons’ series The Idol attracted a major spotlight even before its premiere due to various reasons. One was the addition of K-pop’s superstar female idol - BLACKPINK’s Jennie, while the other was the synopsis that aimed to showcase the harsh realities of fame in the music industry. With an ensemble cast including The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, many looked forward to the show.

The first episode of The Idol introduced the Pink Venom rapper as a dancer named Dyanne. The K-pop idol's dance moves did not fit well with K-pop fans. Although the internet saw a horde of fans defending her, criticisms also poured in. Fueling the fire was TenAsia’s insider report that revealed that the BLACKPINK rapper met with The Weeknd and knew about the controversial scenes that she would have to enact.

Jen @fendipinkz its just crazy because everybody's blaming jennie and "holding her accountable" over a show that reduced her screentime and script line to once every other episode. shes barely on the damn show and shes the one getting the most hate like how does that even make sense? its just crazy because everybody's blaming jennie and "holding her accountable" over a show that reduced her screentime and script line to once every other episode. shes barely on the damn show and shes the one getting the most hate like how does that even make sense?

The insider shared that the final decision was in the Pink Venom rapper's hands, and she agreed to partake in the series. TenAsia’s report also stated that while fans believed that the decision to feature in The Idol was made by YG Entertainment, their conversation with the insider revealed that it was the opposite.

Some Korean fans rose to the defense of the Pink Venom rapper, sharing that the K-pop idol signed the show before Levinson got on board. They cited the expose reported by RollingStone, mentioning that HBO confirmed the show went into a major creative overhaul after director Amy Seimetz exited when the show was done filming 80% of the content.

The publication also called the new direction of The Idol a “twisted revenge po*n” story. Hence, fans defended BLACKPINK’s Jennie and ridiculed the statement by the insider. They believed that the K-pop star signed the show before the series went downhill.

Actress Jennie debut ☁️ @jennie_iconic That’s not her script. You creatures all belittle her saying she’s not an actress because she’s just a “guest star” and now you’re dragging her for lines that aren’t even hers as if she wrote the whole thing. Pick a narrative, sooyucks twitter.com/jisoobest/stat… That’s not her script. You creatures all belittle her saying she’s not an actress because she’s just a “guest star” and now you’re dragging her for lines that aren’t even hers as if she wrote the whole thing. Pick a narrative, sooyucks twitter.com/jisoobest/stat…

pewkymayo @pewkymayo just the dumbest group of people And kpop stans wants a gotcha moment for Jennie so bad when she and the rest of the cast signed up on an entirely different script and approach to the storyjust the dumbest group of people And kpop stans wants a gotcha moment for Jennie so bad when she and the rest of the cast signed up on an entirely different script and approach to the story 😭 just the dumbest group of people

kitty @jensoolapdance most of the hate ive seen for the idol is only against the women when y'all know damn well the script was changed by a man. jennie literally joined the cast before the script was completely changed by that loser sam most of the hate ive seen for the idol is only against the women when y'all know damn well the script was changed by a man. jennie literally joined the cast before the script was completely changed by that loser sam

roro @jsookissr @jensoolapdance and the fact people are going after jennie for that is just @jensoolapdance and the fact people are going after jennie for that is just

Meanwhile, the six-episode series, The Idol, premiered on HBO on June 4, 2023. It releases new episodes every Sunday.

