“It came naturally to me”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about performing risque choreography in HBO’s The Idol

On June 5, BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her much-awaited Hollywood debut in HBO’s The Idol, starring Lily Rose-Depp, The Weeknd, and Troye Sivan, among others. Created jointly by The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame, the dark and twisted series aims to explore the undercurrents of the music industry in America through the eyes of its protagonist, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), an upcoming, promising pop singer who finds herself entangled in a toxic and dangerous whirlwind romance with an enigmatic cult leader, Tedros, played by The Weeknd.

The SOLO singer plays Jocelyn’s friend and backup dancer, Dyanne, marking her first-ever acting project. In a special behind-the-scenes look at the drama, BLACKPINK’s Jennie talked about learning the risque choreography for her dance sequences in the show.

She confessed that due to her incredibly busy schedule, she did not have the time to learn the choreography for the song, but thanks to her years of training in K-pop, she picked it up rather quickly and aced it effortlessly.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to learn the choreography for the dance scenes. But thankfully, I do this all the time, so it came naturally to me.”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans react to her bold dance moves in HBO’s The Idol

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s controversial acting series The Idol finally debuted on HBO on June 5, and despite the prejudice and pre-judgment, the series debuted with 913,000 viewers, at least 17 percent less than the series premiere of Euphoria starring Zendaya, which had released back in 2019.

However, a separate video of the SOLO singer’s risque dance moves garnered 1.2 million views alone, proving that fans were literally tuning in to watch the series for the K-pop idol, and whether they liked the series or not, they were absolutely loving the BLACKPINK star. Her dance routine was trending on TikTok as “Jennie Dyanne dance,” and fans loved how natural she was for her debut role.

lili ³²⁷ @lalalini_p



: "Oh my God! What the heck unnie? "

#JennieOnTheIdolPremiere

#JENNIEActressDebut twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Literally the reactions after watching Jennie in "The Idol" —: "Oh my God! What the heck unnie? " Literally the reactions after watching Jennie in "The Idol" —: "Oh my God! What the heck unnie? "#JennieOnTheIdolPremiere#JENNIEActressDebut twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c0FUSZQTQx

Dean.Jacob @DeanJacob444256 Check my bio plz @ilov3fern Jennie just made my heart skip a beat with that scream! She's the ultimate idol and BLACKPINK is unstoppable!!Check my bio plz @ilov3fern Jennie just made my heart skip a beat with that scream! She's the ultimate idol and BLACKPINK is unstoppable!! 🔥🔥 Check my bio plz

💋 @itsjenniekims the idol gave us alexa demie as MADDY PEREZ the iconic maddy perez hugging and dancing with jennie man i cannot hate this show the idol gave us alexa demie as MADDY PEREZ the iconic maddy perez hugging and dancing with jennie man i cannot hate this show https://t.co/6TexiqHhPv

Previously, in an interview with WWD and The Hollywood Reporter, she highlighted the positives of acting in HBO’s The Idol. She revealed that although she had no prior acting experience, her seven years of experience as a K-pop idol helped her overcome challenges thrown at her rather quickly.

“It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like breaking a wall for me.”

Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie lavished praise on the showrunner, Sam Levinson, for taking her under his wing and guiding her to give her best in her role. Since Sam Levinson was well-versed in the entertainment world, the SOLO singer could trust him fully and adapt herself to his vision. Finally, she complimented The Weeknd and leading star Lily-Rose Depp for making her feel welcome and helping her out whenever they could.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans praise her styling at the group’s Japan concert

El @Jendeukika Someone asked me what turns me on i know the answer now, jennie kim at concert with her hair down Someone asked me what turns me on i know the answer now, jennie kim at concert with her hair down https://t.co/rne1C4jzFs

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is incredibly busy both as Dyanne in HBO’s The Idol and as a global K-pop star on stage. At the group’s recent concert in Japan, the singer stunned everyone with a more colorful and vivacious makeup look, showcasing a different and versatile side to her styling.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, who usually sticks to nude and neutral shades, became the cynosure of everyone’s eyes as she sported a rosy shade of blush and berry pink lips with cute clips in her hair, making her look frisky and cheerful.

The Idol is said to be a six-episode miniseries with one episode airing per week and is tentatively slated to end in July.

Poll : 0 votes