5 hairstyles BLACKPINK Jennie flaunts in The Idol

BLACKPINK's Jennie is not only a talented rapper and dancer, but she also made her acting debut in the recent season of HBO's The Idol. The first episode of the TV series is finally out, where the singer can be seen as Dyanne, one of the backup dancers to Lily Rose-Depp's Jocelyn.

The BLACKPINK member has some gorgeous looks that she rocks in the TV series. Both in the trailer and first episode, Jennie stole the spotlight with her stunning visuals. While keeping her makeup to a minimum, the SOLO singer sports some fabulous hairstyles in the HBO TV series.

BLACKPINK Jennie looks gorgeous as Dyanne in The Idol

1) Straight hair with the middle part

Jennie's nightclub scene from the first episode of The Idol stole the show, as BLINKs were excited to see the BLACKPINK star in a look that she doesn't usually go for. The dress was the central focus of the look, with a plunging back and a deep neckline at the front.

Her simple hairstyle pairs perfectly with the dramatic dress, as it has a grounding effect on the entire look. The singer sports a completely straight hairdo for this scene. Parting her hair down the middle, she went with a clean look with no fringes or flyaways.

2) Soft waves for a casual look

Jennie is in her element in the dance scene, where she can be seen performing a routine with Lily Rose-Depp. The entire look is super casual, with a crop top and shorts. For her makeup, she went with a no-makeup makeup look, keeping it subtle and natural.

The BLACKPINK member rocked a beautiful wavy hairstyle for this scene. She went with a slightly off-center parting and incorporated soft waves into her hairdo from her chin and downwards. The hairstyle was effortless and stylish, giving the singer a casual yet chic look.

3) Casual updo with face-framing fringes

The sauna scene in the first episode of The Idol had Jennie sporting a towel and a super casual look that was perfectly fitting for the scene. Keeping her makeup minimal yet rosy gave her the quintessential glow one gets after sitting in a sauna for some time.

The hairstyle that the BLACKPINK star opted for this scene was stylish yet casual, paired with gorgeous face-framing fringes that elevated the entire look. The singer simply tied her hair up using a claw clip for the fluffy ponytail look and parted her fringes down the middle to keep her face the central focus of the look.

4) Half-up half-down with a top knot

Jennie rocked this look in one of the promotional pictures for The Idol, where she can be seen sporting a stunning half-up half-down hairstyle. The singer's dark hair pairs perfectly with the dark outfit, creating a gorgeous monochromatic look.

For the hairstyle, the BLACKPINK member tied the upper section of her hair into a top bun and left the lower sections straight. She also incorporated face-framing locks into the look to help highlight her face and add intrigue to the hairdo.

5) Chic updo

In one of the sneak peek stills from The Idol, Jennie can be spotted in a halter neck backless dress. In the scene, she can be seen rocking a classy updo that highlights the singer's backless dress design.

The BLACKPINK star went with a simple yet classy bun for this look. The bun's simplicity elevates the entire look, with the finishing touch of face-framing fringes adding some layers to the hairstyle.

Jennie's hairstyles in The Idol are easy to replicate and quite effortless to maintain, so one can recreate these looks with little to no effort. Most of them also require minimal styling, so one can easily achieve these looks from the comfort of their home.

