“Jennie really ate this part”: BLACKPINK fans praise the singer for her tantalizing vocals in The Idol’s OST One of the Girls 

HBO’s The Idol’s first OST titled One of the Girls featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp has officially been released on June 23, 2023. This is Jennie's first solo release in five years after previously making her solo debut with the 2018 single, SOLO.

Since then, she has been busy with group activities, brand promotions, events, collaborations and acting projects. This is the first time a BLACKPINK member contributed to the soundtrack of a Hollywood production. It also marks BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s first major release in 2023, and even though it is a collaboration, fans are loving the track.

‘ @jnkoopsies



ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #JENNIE #THEWEEKNDxLiLyxJENNIE



jennie really ate this partONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #ONEOFTHEGIRLS jennie really ate this part 😭😭😭ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #ONEOFTHEGIRLS #JENNIE #THEWEEKNDxLiLyxJENNIE https://t.co/9Ny8vgNi3Q

BLACKPINK’s Jennie marks her first song in five years with The Idol's first OST, One of the Girls

BLACKPINK’s Jennie marked her solo return to music with the OST One of the Girls featuring her The Idol co-stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. The song has a slow-burn vibe with seductive lyrics and tantalizing vocals by the three featured artists.

One of the Girls is best described as a song with subdued synth, booming bass sound, and impressive trap that unfolds into this gorgeous track. Moroever, The Weeknd’s signature style vocals coupled with Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp’s husky vocals lend character to the track.

So far, the song has earned number one on iTunes song charts in 18 countries. As such, fans are proud of the SOLO singer’s contribution to elevating the song, and the below-embedded reactions are proof of it. Additionally, fans are happy that the Pink Venom singer achieved this on her merit despite no promotions by her agency, YG Entertainment.

. @lyle0_0 The way the Korean media talked about Jennie's collab last minute YG didn't even post anything about it, HBO isn't even available in the country, No teasers, No MV, the song is in full English, yet you can tell Korea is desperate for new #JENNIE music! The way the Korean media talked about Jennie's collab last minute YG didn't even post anything about it, HBO isn't even available in the country, No teasers, No MV, the song is in full English, yet you can tell Korea is desperate for new #JENNIE music! https://t.co/7tJ1KCbu2I

ً @firejennie

this is a secret that i keep

until he's gone i can never find peace

raise my whole life just to be



JENNIE'S PART AT THE END IS SOOOO GOOD



ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #JENNIE #THEWEEKNDxLiLyxJENNIE top of the world but i'm still not freethis is a secret that i keepuntil he's gone i can never find peaceraise my whole life just to beJENNIE'S PART AT THE END IS SOOOO GOODONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #ONEOFTHEGIRLS top of the world but i'm still not freethis is a secret that i keepuntil he's gone i can never find peaceraise my whole life just to beJENNIE'S PART AT THE END IS SOOOO GOOD 😭ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #ONEOFTHEGIRLS #JENNIE #THEWEEKNDxLiLyxJENNIE https://t.co/kRfHvspRtz

DYANNE @DoyenneJennie



ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #JENNIE



We’ve said this so many times but Jennie really a chameleon always able to adjust her voice to what the song needs and fitting it perfectly! My talented babyONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #OneOfTheGirls We’ve said this so many times but Jennie really a chameleon always able to adjust her voice to what the song needs and fitting it perfectly! My talented baby ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #OneOfTheGirls #JENNIE https://t.co/o6KS3zJCUt

☁️ @filmsnini



ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #JENNIE #THEWEEKNDxLiLyxJENNIE



“top of the world but i’m still not free” this fits jennie so wellONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #ONEOFTHEGIRLS “top of the world but i’m still not free” this fits jennie so wellONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW #ONEOFTHEGIRLS #JENNIE #THEWEEKNDxLiLyxJENNIE https://t.co/LUqBzEbMEO

PROTECT JENNIE | FAN ACCOUNT @protectJ116 So full of talent and limitless potential! So proud of you



ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW

#OneOfTheGirls #JENNIE



So full of talent and limitless potential! So proud of youONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW 🚨 So full of talent and limitless potential! So proud of you ONE OF THE GIRLS OUT NOW#OneOfTheGirls #JENNIEhttps://t.co/EsZSuYU0aJ

BLINKs are hoping that this translates into a full album since the SOLO singer is the only member who hasn’t had a full-fledged solo album release. Earlier, Rosé released her solo album R in March 2021 with two songs - the title track On The Track and Gone. Lisa debuted in September of that year with her solo album LALISA, which had the eponymous title track and MONEY. Finally, BLACKPINK’s oldest member Jisoo debuted with her solo album ME containing Flower and All Eyes on Me.

BLINKs are now hoping that Jennie capitalizes on her recent ventures and releases a full-fledged album soon. Moreover, fans are aware that the Shutdown singer has a lot of unreleased songs in her kitty, which she has teased at various events, including at their BORN PINK concerts.

Forbes Magazine roots for BLACKPINK’s Jennie to win an Emmy award for The Idol

gi @jennieaceitgirl jennie is not like the other girls at all, but she slayed her parts in one of the girls for the idol soundtrack that is out now jennie is not like the other girls at all, but she slayed her parts in one of the girls for the idol soundtrack that is out now ✨ https://t.co/JXUQCKj0AB

American publication Forbes recently released an article that BLACKPINK's Jennie may be in line for an Emmy award following her exceptional performance in HBO's The Idol. Jennie stars as the backup dancer Dyanne, who is a part of Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) dance crew and also a friend to the pop star.

So far, the BLACKPINK member has impressed fans with her dancing skills and her acting talent as the mysterious Dyanne who becomes part of Jocelyn’s crew due to the enigmatic cult leader Tedros' (The Weeknd) influence. Despite the heavy criticism for the s*xual content and nudity, fans think the BLACKPINK member’s performance is the saving grace.

Now, Forbes Magazine also lavished praise on the Pink Venom singer and how she’s carrying the show despite no prior acting experience. The American publication hopes she can convert these opportunities into more acting projects in Hollywood, including lead roles.

“Jennie's outstanding performance on The Idol makes her eligible for prestigious awards, including an Emmy. However, it remains to be seen if she will stand as a contender for the coveted award”.

The Idol’s fourth episode airs on June 25 at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes