“Jennie is coming back after five years”: BLACKPINK fans rejoice as singer confirms song One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp

BLACKPINK member Jennie’s fans are rejoicing as the singer confirmed her first official song for HBO’s The Idol, which is her official debut Hollywood series as well. Titled One of the Girls, the track is a collaboration with the series' other stars, The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp. The track will be premiered on Friday, June 23.
BLACKPINK fans are excited at the prospect of getting a new song from Jennie, who has been mostly busy with group activities and on a personal level with brand promotions, events, collaborations and now acting projects. Notably, Jennie was the first member to go solo back in 2018 with her single SOLO and since then, has not had a single individual release.
Hence, fans are excited that they are getting a song from the SOLO singer after five long years, and even though it is a collaboration, it is her first solo major release in 2023.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans celebrate her new collaborative release with The Idols' co-stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp
Music superstar The Weeknd personally confirmed on Twitter today that he, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and Lily-Rose Depp have jointly collaborated on the song One of the Girls which will be released before the premiere of The Idol episode four on Sunday, June 25, at 9:00 pm EST. So far, it is the only song confirmed with the Shut Down singer and fans are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate her first solo release in five years.
The BLACKPINK member first teased a possible collaboration with The Weeknd at Calvin Klein’s Seoul pop-up event for the launch of her personal capsule collection earlier last month. At the event, the Pink Venom singer teased a possible collaboration with the Blinding Lights singer by playing a snippet during the event. Based on the brief snippet shared on Twitter then, the song seems to have a slow and romantic vibe and is sung as a duet with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.
Although, BLINKs aren’t sure if this is the same song, they are incredibly excited as it will be the first time any BLACKPINK member would be contributing to the soundtrack of a Hollywood production.
The upcoming track will also mark her first solo collab with an international musical artist outside her group. Fans have taken over Twitter with the trending hashtags “ONE OF THE GIRLS TOMORROW” and “TheWeekndXLilyXJennie.”
Additionally, BLINKs are hoping that the Shutdown singer will convert these fruitful collaborations into a full-fledged album as she is the only member who hasn’t had a solo album yet. Rosé released her solo album R in March 2021 with two songs - the title track On The Track and Gone. Lisa debuted in September of that year with her solo album LALISA, containing the eponymous title track and MONEY.
Finally, Jisoo made her solo debut in March this year with her solo album ME containing the tracks - Flower and All Eyes on Me.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie is earning accolades for her role in The Idol
BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her acting debut with HBO’s The Idol on June 4 this month. Created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame, the dark series deals with the twisted ways of Hollywood and showbiz and how the fame game consumes and can potentially destroy a person. Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, is a broken popstar who seeks refuge in an enigmatic and problematic cult leader Tedros, played by The Weeknd, completely unaware of his intentions towards her.
Ever since its premiere, the show has been panned by TV critics, journalists, and fans for propagating s*xual violence, ra*e fantasy, and unnecessary skin show. However, there is no doubt that the SOLO singer is the star attraction of the show and even though she isn’t the protagonist on The Idol, her incredible dancing and her star presence has elevated the status of the show, according to many viewers.
The new episode of The Idol drops on Sunday, June 25, at 9:00 pm ET.